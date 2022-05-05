Find your wings at the 23rd annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

Butterfly lovers, rejoice. The 23rd annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival is returning to the Chattahoochee Nature Center on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, June 5, from noon to 5 p.m.
With fun for the whole family, the Flying Colors Butterfly Festival will celebrate all things pollinators through the Butterfly Encounter, a walk-through experience featuring hundreds of native butterflies.
Attendees will also get a chance to partake in the Migration Game, an interactive experience where they can learn about monarch migration, as well as talk with pollinator experts and educators.
The festivities would not be complete without the Rosie and the Butterfly Storytime performance. Shows start at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday. In addition, guests will enjoy food options and live entertainment.
Tickets to the event start at $12 for the general public and $10 for CNC members. The CNC member ticket presale is now open. Ticket sales will open to nonmembers on May 11.
Spots are timed and limited, however, walk ups may be accommodated based on daily reservation numbers. Find additional ticket information here.
Proceeds from the festival will go toward funding more festivals, as well as wildlife and environmental education programs at CNC.
The Flying Colors Butterfly Festival is a rain or shine event. In the event of inclement weather, most activities will be moved inside.
Following the Flying Colors Butterfly Festival, the Butterfly Encounter will remain open daily until 4:30 p.m. for guests to enjoy. It will be open from June 6 to August 7.
CNC is at 9135 Willeo Rd in Roswell. Guests are encouraged to carpool as there is limited parking in the CNC parking lot.
