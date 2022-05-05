Find your wings at the 23rd annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

Spots are timed and limited, however, walk ups may be accommodated based on daily reservation numbers. Find additional ticket information here.

Proceeds from the festival will go toward funding more festivals, as well as wildlife and environmental education programs at CNC.

The Flying Colors Butterfly Festival is a rain or shine event. In the event of inclement weather, most activities will be moved inside.

Following the Flying Colors Butterfly Festival, the Butterfly Encounter will remain open daily until 4:30 p.m. for guests to enjoy. It will be open from June 6 to August 7.

CNC is at 9135 Willeo Rd in Roswell. Guests are encouraged to carpool as there is limited parking in the CNC parking lot.

