Festivals, movies and more: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Live at Logan Farm Park. 5 p.m. event opening, 6:30 p.m. music begins. Saturday, May 22. Free admission, food and drink for sale. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. 678-543-5777. acworthartsalliance.

Enjoy music by The Weekend Getaway Band and food and drink concessions from the 1885 Grill.

Open Mic Night. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, May 21. Free. Pedestrian Underpass, downtown Kennesaw. kennesaw-ga.gov.

Watch or join in Open Mic Night, which showcases local artists. Walk-up spots are available starting at 5:30 p.m. or book a spot by emailing Elevated Events of Atlanta at booking@cmcmusic.net.

Drum Circle. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22. $2. East Cobb Park, gazebo overlooking the park off the upper parking lot, 3322 Roswell Road, Marietta. 678-520-3549. meetup.com.

If you’re a drummer, play another percussion or related instrument, dance or perform, join in the fun and camaraderie of the community drum circle.

DeKalb

Duluth Arts Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 22 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Free admission. Duluth Town Green, 3167 Main St., Duluth. duluthartsfestival.com.

Browse artwork from approximately 86 painters, photographers, sculptors, glass artists and more. Live music and dance performances are scheduled, as are gourmet food trucks and artist demonstrations.

Chinese Dance Demonstration and Lecture. continuing Friday, May 21-Sunday, May 23. Online presentation from the DeKalb County Public Library. events.dekalblibrary.com.

Watch a Chinese dance demonstration and lecture presented by Kerry Lee, co-artistic director of the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company.

Fernbank Forest Night Walk. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23. $20 non-members, $10 members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Meet in the museum lobby before joining a small group walk through Fernbank Forest and learn how the forest changes at night. Masks and physical distancing are requested.

Dunwoody Farmers Market. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Saturday, May 22. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. facebook.com.

Shop for local and organic fruits, veggies and produce, coffee, baked goods, eggs, fresh seafood and more.

North Fulton

Wet Paint Tent Sale. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Saturday, May 22. Arts Alpharetta Tent in front of Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. artsalpharetta.org.

Shop for artwork from the Paint the Town: Alpharetta Plein Air event. Proceeds will fund Takeout Art, which supplies free art kits for children in the community and the Public Art Fund to support the lease of public art.

Alex Parchment. 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, May 21. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838. thevelvetnote.com.

Listen to music from jazz trumpeter Alex Parchment, who is also a producer and artist.

Trails and Ales – Greenway Bike Ride. noon-2 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Registration $10 (includes beverage token), $15 (includes T-shirt and beverage token) and free for participants under 21 (T-shirt and beverage token not included). Jekyll Brewery, 2855 Marconi Drive #350, Alpharetta. apm.activecommunities.com.

Have fun and get some exercise with a bike ride on Big Creek Greenway. Choose your own distance between one and 15 miles round trip and enjoy a post-ride social with beverages and a food truck.

Avalon Nights Live. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, May 21. The Plaza (central green space in front of Regal Cinemas), 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000. experienceavalon.com.

Unwind from the week with live music from Justin Band. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

Gwinnett

Button Down Dash 5K. 6:30 a.m. registration, 7:45 a.m. race. Saturday, May 22. $30 in advance, $35 on race day. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. buttondowndash.com.

Run a USTAF-certified course that begins and ends at Suwanee Town Center.

Paint & Sip. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, May 22. $24 resident, $44 non-resident. Lilburn Activity Building community room, 788 Hillcrest Road, Lilburn. 678-277-0875. secure.rec1.com.

Bring your own non-alcoholic beverages and apron and paint “Sea of Love.” The class is led by an instructor, and you’ll get to take your project home.

Movie in the Park. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, May 21. Free. Grayson City Ampavilion, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017. facebook.com.

Bring the family to see the classic movie “Shrek,” which turns 20 this year, in the park. A taco food truck will be onsite if you’d like to eat.

Family Scavenger Hunt. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Free. Bogan Community Park, 2723 N. Bogan Road NE, Buford. 678-277-0850. secure.rec1.com.

Pick up a scavenger hunt list at the Bogan Park Community Recreation Center and a free bottle of water before exploring the park to find your items. Return to the community center before 5 p.m. to receive a certificate, lemonade and light refreshments.