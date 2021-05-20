You don’t have to wait until autumn to go to the fair

Funnel cakes, candy apples and enough rides to make you regret the first two — those are some of the best things about going to the fair. Autumn is still nearly six months away, though.
That’s OK, because the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter will be alive tonight with the sights, sounds, tastes and fun of the fair.
Called “May Days on the Midway,” the inaugural event runs through the end of May in Perry, which is about an hour and a half from Atlanta.
“The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Reithoffer Family welcome you all to May Days on the Midway and look forward to seeing you May 20 – May 31 at your Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter, where we take pride in Family, Traditions and Memories,” the press release stated.
According to the press release, there will be 40 rides — including Indy 500, Stinger, Galaxy, Sky Flyer, Music Express, Super Himalaya and Speed — to entertain, raise your heart rate and make your stomach do flip-flops.
Food choices will include funnel cakes, turkey legs, lemonade, sirloin tips, gyros, candy apples, handmade pretzels, bacon dogs, pizza and more.
Admission and parking are free, but bring money if you want to do anything. Individual ticket prices are $1.50 for one, 11 for $15, 22 for $25 and 55 tickets for $55. Or you can buy an armband for $25 on weekdays, and $30 on weekends and Memorial Day.
DETAILS
May Days on the Midway
5-11 p.m. weekdays, noon to midnight weekends and noon to 11 p.m. Memorial Day, May 20-31
Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter: 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry, GA 31069-1367
Admission, parking free
Armband pricing: $25 weekdays; $30 weekends; $30 Memorial Day Monday; Individual tickets are $1.50 for one, 11 for $15, 22 for $25 amd 55 for $55.