You don’t have to wait until autumn to go to the fair

According to the press release, there will be 40 rides — including Indy 500, Stinger, Galaxy, Sky Flyer, Music Express, Super Himalaya and Speed — to entertain, raise your heart rate and make your stomach do flip-flops.

Food choices will include funnel cakes, turkey legs, lemonade, sirloin tips, gyros, candy apples, handmade pretzels, bacon dogs, pizza and more.

Admission and parking are free, but bring money if you want to do anything. Individual ticket prices are $1.50 for one, 11 for $15, 22 for $25 and 55 tickets for $55. Or you can buy an armband for $25 on weekdays, and $30 on weekends and Memorial Day.

DETAILS

May Days on the Midway

5-11 p.m. weekdays, noon to midnight weekends and noon to 11 p.m. Memorial Day, May 20-31

Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter: 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry, GA 31069-1367

Admission, parking free

Armband pricing: $25 weekdays; $30 weekends; $30 Memorial Day Monday; Individual tickets are $1.50 for one, 11 for $15, 22 for $25 amd 55 for $55.