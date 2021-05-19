Here’s the most popular barbecue style in Georgia

BBQ revolution reviewed Google Trends data to learn each state's favorite barbecue style. Credit: BBQ Revolution Credit: BBQ Revolution

“Pork rules supreme here in the form of ribs and pulled pork,” BBQ revolution said in an infographic. “True Memphis style relies on a dry rub that consists of paprika and 40 other spices.”

While Georgians seem to gravitate toward the barbecue style of the state to the north of them, there is no distinct barbecue technique in the Peach State, according to Eater.

“Georgia has a long and rich barbecue tradition, but paradoxically no distinct style of its own. Barbecue in Georgia tends to incorporate elements from its surrounding neighbors, with pork being the most popular meat,” it said.

Still, that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of barbecue spots in the area. Atlanta has plenty, as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported. BBQ revolution also stated that Atlanta is Georgia’s barbecue capital, with 72 spots to dine on the tastiest smoked and sauced meats.