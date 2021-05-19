Enjoy some family fun at Duluth Spring Arts Festival this weekend

Visual arts and family fun will come together this weekend when the Duluth Spring Arts Festival 2021 occurs.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, people in and around Duluth can visit the two-day outdoor festival. Register on Eventbrite and enjoy all the art you can handle on the city’s Town Green.
“This festival is an art festival for Artists by Artists, letting the artist have a voice in the creation and operations of the festival,” the Duluth Arts Festival website said. “This event will feature approximately 86 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more! The Festival will also offer artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, plus gourmet food trucks with healthy alternatives and music and dance performances.”
Organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces and a multi-discipline committee of art experts, the festival’s fourth annual event is being held this year after the pandemic led the 2020 fest to be canceled. According to the event description, it “will uphold the highest standards supporting the arts and offer participating artists the environment to nurture an appreciation for their skills.”
The Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces organizes the Duluth Arts Festival. AFFPS was established in 2005 to aid the local arts community by running and promoting festivals focused on crafts and arts in the metro area. The organization partners with local cities and neighborhoods to increase public access to art. More than 20,000 artists and art supporters are active in the AFFPS database.
Duluth Spring Arts Festival 2021
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 22; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 23
Duluth Town Green: 3167 Main Street, Duluth
Cost: Free; register for a ticket on Eventbrite.