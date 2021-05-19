Enjoy some family fun at Duluth Spring Arts Festival this weekend

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, people in and around Duluth can visit the two-day outdoor festival. Register on Eventbrite and enjoy all the art you can handle on the city’s Town Green.

“This festival is an art festival for Artists by Artists, letting the artist have a voice in the creation and operations of the festival,” the Duluth Arts Festival website said. “This event will feature approximately 86 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more! The Festival will also offer artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, plus gourmet food trucks with healthy alternatives and music and dance performances.”