Festivals and tributes: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Best of Broadway Musical Theatre Review. 8 p.m. Friday, June 11-Saturday June 12 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13. $30 and up. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 404-377-9948. atlantalyrictheatre.com.

Watch a large-scale musical review with a full cast of singers and dancers, a live band on stage and a setlist of Broadway’s greatest hits. Social distancing and masks are required.

The Purple Madness – Tribute to Prince. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12. $28.50. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE Suite 500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866, ext. 38186. cocacolaroxy.com.

Relive Prince’s music with tribute artist Bobby Miller. Masks and social distancing are required, and the venue has a clear bag policy.

5-K-9 Road Race. 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12. $30 before June 12, $35 day of race, $25 military discount, $15 Puppy Trot for kids 8 and under. Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road, Marietta. ncba.enmotive.com.

Join the 5-K-9 Road Race to purchase a service animal for a northeast Cobb student.

DeKalb

Dive In Movie. 8:45 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Free. Murphey Candler Park, 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive, Brookhaven. brookhavenga.gov.

Cool off, relax and watch the animated Disney/Pixar movie “Coco” at the pool. Bring snacks and food if you’d like, and non-alcoholic drinks will be available to purchase.

Master Gardener Talk and Plant Sale. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. plant sale (except for Master Garden presentation time), 11 a.m. Master Gardener talk. Saturday, June 12. Free. Brook Run Park barn, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. dcgo.org.

Learn how to choose native plants for year-round color and also stock up on plants.

Movie Night in the Park. 8 p.m. gates open, 9 p.m. movie starts. Friday, June 11. Free. Keswick Park Softball Field, 3469 Keswick Drive, Chamblee. chambleega.myrec.com.

Watch “A League of Their Own,” a fictionalized movie based on the real-life WW II-era women’s baseball league.

Groovin’ on the Green. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Free. Brook Run Park Amphitheater, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. dunwoodyga.gov.

Listen to music from the Josh Gilbert Band, which has a Southern rock/pop, blues and Americana sound, in the first Groovin’ on the Green concert of the summer. Bring a blanket and picnic if you’d like or buy food and drink from trucks on site.

North Fulton

Roswell Spring Arts and Crafts Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 12 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 13. Free admission. park at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell. roswellartfestival.

Browse the work of approximately 100 painters, photographers, glass artists and more. Artist demonstrations, music and dance performances, live acoustic music and gourmet food trucks will also be on site.

Chefs Table. The Crab Experience Tasting Menu. 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 11. $55 plus taxes and fees. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. eventbrite.com.

Learn how to cook several crab dishes with a personal and interactive Chefs Table class.

153rd Union Sacred Harp Musical Convention. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 13. Free. Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000. facebook.com.

Join in the activities at the 153rd convention dedicated to sacred harp or “shape note” singing. No water or beverages will be available at the event, so you’re welcome to bring a sack lunch or visit one of the restaurants within walking distance of city hall. Masks are optional.

Movies at Newtown Park. 7:30 p.m. gates open, movie starts at dusk. Friday, June 11. Free. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. johnscreekga.gov.

Watch “Onward,” the Disney/Pixar animated film from 2020 that tells the tale of two teenage elf brothers who embark on a magical quest.

Gwinnett

Family Health & Fitness Day. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Free. Rhodes Jordan Park, 100 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com.

Bring your family to receive free health screenings, get information about your health and enjoy free games and activities.

The Promised Land Open Market. noon-5 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Free admission. 4540 Lee Road SW, Snellville. 404-569-2131. thepromisedlandmarket.com.

Celebrate Juneteenth with local vendors, delicious food, art from the community and more.

Matsuri Festival. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Free admission, some attractions require a $1 ticket to play. OneStop Norcross, Room D (second floor), 5030 Georgia Belle Court, Norcross. 678-225-5400. secure.rec1.com.

Enjoy a Japanese-themed festival complete with activities, arts and crafts, carnival games, prizes and more. Register in advance to get a free ticket.

The Purple Experience. 6 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. concert. Saturday, June 12. Buford Community Center lawn, 2200 Buford Highway, Buford. 770-904-2740. bufordcommunitycenter.

Bring a blanket and enjoy music from The Purple Experience, a tribute band from Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis.