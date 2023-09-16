Fans revel in Music Midtown’s 1st day with performances from Pitbull, Pink

Music Midtown made its return to Piedmont Park on Friday, a year after the 2022 festival was canceled, a decision that multiple government officials linked to an expansive Georgia gun law.

As the fest began, fans of all ages made their way into Piedmont Park for the first night of the three-day festival.

First up at the Venmo stage was Leah Kate, who released her new album just a day before taking the stage of Music Midtown. Kate sang for about an hour calling her set “a release party” for her new album.

”I [expletive] love you Atlanta,” Kate told the crowd.

As some made their way between stages, remnants of Thursday’s storm caught a few revelers off-guard. If they weren’t paying attention, it was easy to wind up ankle deep in puddles of water.

Most people headed in to get a bite to eat or grab a drink ahead of the headliners for Friday, Pitbull followed by Pink. Others headed straight to the merchandise store to grab a T-shirt or a hoodie to remember the festival or their favorite artist.

Michele Ingle-Dodge and Wendy Gentry flew in from Maryland just to see Pink, Pitbull and Sunday’s headliner Guns N’ Roses live, while Ingle-Dodge’s daughter wanted to see Saturday’s top-billed Billie Eilish.

20 minutes before @pitbull is set to take the stage at @MusicMidtown, the crowd continues to grow. A good mixture of ages, including groups of friends, couples and families, can be seen all throughout the festival. @ajc pic.twitter.com/FWY23J4knT — Jozsef Papp (@JozsefPapp_) September 15, 2023

”Drinks first, T-shirts second, so I can change into my Pink shirt right now,” said Ingle-Dodge, who walked down the aisle to a Pink song at her wedding.

Ingle-Dodge didn’t know about last year’s cancellation and just found out about this year’s festival because her daughter saw that Eilish was performing.

“I saw the other acts and I said ‘heck yeah we are going’,” she said.

They both liked the fact Piedmont Park is open and spacious. ”I’m going to embarrass my children,” Ingle-Dodge said about her dancing.

Forrest and Shirley Rogers, who are from Atlanta, decided to come down to Music Midtown for the first time for Pink, who is one of Shirley’s favorite artists. ”I like her. She has great music, she puts on a show,” she said.

Pitbull

Armando Christian Perez, AKA Pitbull, turned a patch of Piedmont Park into a Miami nightclub for a tight hour of rousing bangers.

After two decades in the game, the 42-year-old son of Cuban immigrants remains the human embodiment of an Ecstasy pill. Donning an all black outfit and supported by six scantily clad backup dancers, Pitbull brought high energy, earnest positivity and a message not much more complex than what could be found in a fortune cookie: party and be happy!

“There’s one race and one race only,” he proclaimed, “the human race!” And: “Every day above ground is a great day!”

As night fell and @pitbull’s set came to an end, attention moved to the other side of Piedmont Park for EDM artist, @flumemusic. @MusicMidtown @ajc pic.twitter.com/mHv2nnJ2Xt — Jozsef Papp (@JozsefPapp_) September 16, 2023

It’s hard to deny the ear worm pleasures of his best work including “Give Me Everything” featuring Atlanta’s “Ne-Yo” and “Timber” with Kesha. The artist had no guest singers; they were all on taped tracks.

And Pitbull was not shy about referencing his Atlanta bonafides, thanking Lil Jon for breaking him into the business and how he spent part of his childhood with a foster family in Roswell.

Flume

Known to many for his futurist bass tracks, Australian DJ and music producer Harley Edward Streten, known professionally as Flume, took the crowd by surprise. For “Never Be Like You,” Flume brought out Australian singer Vera Blue to perform alongside him. The song featured in his 2016 album “Skin” is still one of his biggest hits.

As soon as the first beat of the song dropped, the crowd went wild with many rushing towards the stage to be closer to the mixture of vocals and Flume’s exceptional control of the beat.

Later in the set, Blue returned to provide vocals for her and Flume’s song, “Rushing Back.” Throughout the hour-long performance, Flume never left the center of the stage, bringing out his own dance moves for his song, “Sleepless.”

Some fans prefer his older tracks, while others couldn’t get enough of the DJ’s newer productions. Each song brought more dance moves from the crowd that stayed until the end of his set before making their way back to the main stage for Friday’s headliner, Pink.