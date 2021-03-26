Experience bacon like never before in Lawrenceville this weekend

Among the VIP perks are an exclusive designated area, and tastings for beer, bacon and barbecue.

The event will follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines that have been put in place by downtown Lawrenceville. They include a layout designed for social distancing, temperature checks and masks and gloves required for staff and volunteers, to name a few.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks when attending. Easily accessible hand sanitizing and hand washing stations will also be available.

Bacon Fest & Fun Run

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Downtown Lawrenceville, Lawrenceville Lawn: 210 Luckie St, Lawrenceville

Cost: Free general admission, $35 VIP tickets plus processing fees