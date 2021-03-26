Experience bacon like never before in Lawrenceville this weekend

Bacon lovers are in for a treat.
For the first time, the City of Lawrenceville is hosting a Bacon Fest & Fun Run in partnership with Atlanta Creative Events all day long.
Guests are invited to enjoy all the bacon they can reasonably consume through dozens of bacon dishes, a bacon-eating contest and barbecue. There will also be live music to enjoy.
While the fun run is sold out, general admission and VIP tickets are still available for the fest.
To ensure safety, guests must register and attendance will be limited. Attendees will have to choose the time slots in which they’d like to consume their salt-cured pork bites. Slots are available for 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2 p.m.-5 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. for general admission, which is free, and VIP, which is $35 per ticket plus processing fees.
Among the VIP perks are an exclusive designated area, and tastings for beer, bacon and barbecue.
You can register here.
The event will follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines that have been put in place by downtown Lawrenceville. They include a layout designed for social distancing, temperature checks and masks and gloves required for staff and volunteers, to name a few.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks when attending. Easily accessible hand sanitizing and hand washing stations will also be available.
Visit the website for detailed health and safety guidelines.
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
Downtown Lawrenceville, Lawrenceville Lawn: 210 Luckie St, Lawrenceville
Cost: Free general admission, $35 VIP tickets plus processing fees