X

Experience bacon like never before in Lawrenceville this weekend

Facts about Bacon

Access Atlanta | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The city’s first Bacon Fest & Fun Run is being hosted at Lawrenceville Lawn

Bacon lovers are in for a treat.

For the first time, the City of Lawrenceville is hosting a Bacon Fest & Fun Run in partnership with Atlanta Creative Events all day long.

ExploreSkyView Atlanta hosting first Easter ‘Eggstravaganza’

Guests are invited to enjoy all the bacon they can reasonably consume through dozens of bacon dishes, a bacon-eating contest and barbecue. There will also be live music to enjoy.

While the fun run is sold out, general admission and VIP tickets are still available for the fest.

To ensure safety, guests must register and attendance will be limited. Attendees will have to choose the time slots in which they’d like to consume their salt-cured pork bites. Slots are available for 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2 p.m.-5 p.m. and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. for general admission, which is free, and VIP, which is $35 per ticket plus processing fees.

Among the VIP perks are an exclusive designated area, and tastings for beer, bacon and barbecue.

You can register here.

The event will follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines that have been put in place by downtown Lawrenceville. They include a layout designed for social distancing, temperature checks and masks and gloves required for staff and volunteers, to name a few.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks when attending. Easily accessible hand sanitizing and hand washing stations will also be available.

Visit the website for detailed health and safety guidelines.

ExploreGeorgia’s best 24/7 restaurant is an Atlanta staple, new ranking says

Bacon Fest & Fun Run

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Downtown Lawrenceville, Lawrenceville Lawn: 210 Luckie St, Lawrenceville

Cost: Free general admission, $35 VIP tickets plus processing fees

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.