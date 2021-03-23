X

Atlanta schools to host Summer Camp Expo for families

Atlanta Public Schools will host its annual Summer Camp Expo using a virtual format on Friday. BOB ANDRES/AJC FILE PHOTO
Credit: Bob Andres

By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta parents seeking summer camp opportunities for their children can learn about their options at an event this week.

Atlanta Public Schools’ family engagement office will host its annual Summer Camp Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. This year’s event will be held online.

Families will learn how to enroll in camps and enrichment programs offering a wide variety of summer experiences, from the arts to job shadowing and horseback riding.

Families can register for Friday’s virtual expo online.

