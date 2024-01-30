BreakingNews
North Georgia man latest arrested in Jan. 6 investigation
Things to Do

Elmo asks, ‘How is everybody doing?’ The responses go viral

The little red moppet of ‘Sesame Street’ checks in on his followers

By
34 minutes ago

Elmo, most known for his chipper nature, took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask how everyone was doing. To the puppet’s surprise, the answers were a mix of hilarity and desperation.

The tweet has more than 28,000 responses.

ExplorePharrell Williams’ life story, ‘Piece by Piece,’ will be a Lego movie

One response was simple, “Elmo, we’re tired.” As for the others, they were more creative and honest.

ExploreMom whose daughter was bullied for ‘fake’ Stanley goes viral

As many of these responses were traumatic, a few were positive.

Although Elmo is sweet and caring, anyone needing help should call Georgia’s hotline — which is simply 988 — that serves “as the key lifeline for Americans who were in the throes of a mental health crisis.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top