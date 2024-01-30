Elmo asks, ‘How is everybody doing?’ The responses go viral

Elmo, most known for his chipper nature, took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask how everyone was doing. To the puppet’s surprise, the answers were a mix of hilarity and desperation.
The tweet has more than 28,000 responses.
Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?— Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024
One response was simple, “Elmo, we’re tired.” As for the others, they were more creative and honest.
Wife left me— 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) January 29, 2024
Daughters don’t respect me
My job is a joke
Any more questions, Elmo??? Jesus man
Things are so bad that everyone is leaning on Elmo for emotional support— Trey (@treydayway) January 29, 2024
do u want my real answer elmo— SOUR PATCH KIDS (@SourPatchKids) January 29, 2024
We’re okay…. But why’d you go and make the streets look fun and inspiring…. This world don’t like us Elmo 😭— Jaysona DragonGeminii🐉 (@dragongeminii) January 29, 2024
As many of these responses were traumatic, a few were positive.
Honestly, I’m in a really good place rn— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 30, 2024
Feeling 💯— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 30, 2024
Although Elmo is sweet and caring, anyone needing help should call Georgia’s hotline — which is simply 988 — that serves “as the key lifeline for Americans who were in the throes of a mental health crisis.”
