Eight experiences and gifts that celebrate your favorite Dad on Father’s Day

West Georgia's Historic Banning Mills offers five Zip Line Canopy Tour options for dads who want to unleash their inner Tarzan. Other outdoor adventure options include kayaking, hiking and wall climbing. (Courtesy of Historic Banning Mills)

By Carolyn Desalu – For the AJC
34 minutes ago

Father’s Day is another opportunity to show love to that special guy in your life with affectionate words, cards, gifts or tickets to events that cater to his interests.

For outdoor adventurers, ideas include a family canoe outing as well as hiking, zip lining and driving sporty ATVs. Speaking of driving, dads who like shiny cars can head over to a museum with exhibits including retro, sports and movie cars. If he enjoys being bestowed with gifts, how about something to satiate his sweet tooth; or that can help him create a comedy act; or that provides the tools for a Father’s Day cookout?

Regardless of your choice, he’s sure to appreciate your effort and thoughtfulness. While this guide features eight events and gifts for Father’s Day on June 16, the suggestions also should work for other special men in your life, including stepdads, grandfathers, godfathers, uncles and other men who step up and serve as father figures. Happy Father’s Day, fellas!

Events and activities

For a dad who likes both gaming and a beer garden (among other attractions), Your 3rd Spot on the Westside might just hit the bullseye. (Courtesy of Eric Levin)

Your 3rd Spot. This Westside restaurant, beer garden and gaming center offers a Father’s Day package featuring unlimited access to all experiences (except bowling) for up to three hours plus a special welcome gift for dads. Activities include a rock-decorating station, family photo booth with props and custom backgrounds and a scavenger hunt with a party package grand prize. A six-course family-style, taste-and-explore menu — including grilled chicken tacos, slow-smoked pork ribs, rib-eye skewers and New Orleans-style beignets — is available for an additional cost. Reservations recommended. Father’s Day package, $30 per person; six-course meal, $40. Complimentary entrance for those under 3 and over 65. Noon-8 p.m. for families; after 8 p.m., 21 and older. June 16. 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com

Family Food Fest. For its 10th annual event, this downtown gathering triples as a fundraiser, food-tasting experience and Father’s Day celebration. With admission covering the all-you-can-eat menu, guests will be able to feast on appetizers, entrees, desserts and beverages. Additionally, live entertainment by rapper and hip-hop producer Bone Crusher; chef demonstrations; a health zone for screenings; and kids zone with face painting, balloon art, caricatures and cotton candy will enhance the experience. The event is hosted by Atlanta Culinary Charities, which provides after-school and weekend programs for boys and girls. $20-$35 in advance; $25-$40 at the door. 3-6 p.m. June 16. Georgia Freight Depot, 65 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. familyfoodfestatl.org

Row, row, row your boat: Family Canoe Day is part of the fun programming for Father’s Day at Chattahoochee Nature Center. (Courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center)

Chattahoochee Nature Center. Start the day with Breakfast with Butterflies, part of the fun Father’s Day programming at the Roswell attraction, featuring a light breakfast while butterflies flutter around the area with their vibrant wings. During Family Canoe Day, visitors can participate in an introductory canoe session on Beaver Pond that includes paddling techniques, equipment and practice time. With 127 acres to explore, visitors may partake of other activities such as hiking, zip lining and clinics to learn about wildlife. Free general admission for fathers and grandfathers on June 16; regular admission is $14-$20; children 2 and under, free. Breakfast with Butterflies is offered at 10 a.m.-noon June 16; admission is $15-$25 for ages 4 and up. Family Canoe Day happens from noon-1:30 p.m. June 16; $12.50-$25 for ages 5 and up; registration required by June 13 for this event. 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, chattnaturecenter.org

Zoom over to Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville to take in five exhibits that would get the engine of any car-loving dad racing. (Courtesy of Only in Cartersville Bartow)

Savoy Automobile Museum. Explore this Cartersville attraction with five exhibits including a “Rad Cars” collection of automobiles built in the ‘80s and ‘90s such as a 1981 DeLorean and 1999 Plymouth Prowler. Other exhibits include Movie Cars, showcasing a 1949 Buick Roadmaster Convertible from “Rain Man” and several other automobiles from favorite films. $5-$15; children 2 and younger, free. 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville. 770-416-1500, savoymuseum.org

On the Eco-Spider Vehicle tours at Historic Banning Mills, you can enjoy the striking scenery along trails and over the Big Shoals suspension bridge that rises 170 feet above Snake Creek. (Courtesy of Historic Banning Mills)

Historic Banning Mills. Guests can explore this 300-acre West Georgia adventure resort that offers zip lining, free-standing wall climbing, horseback riding, Eco-Spider ATV tours and aerial walking or biking adventure courses across suspension bridges that span a scenic gorge. Extend the holiday with overnight accommodations in cabins, inn rooms or treehouse rooms. Prices vary for activities and accommodations. 205 Horseshoe Dam Road, Whitesburg. 770-834-9149, historicbanningmills.com

Gifts

Piece of Cake. Surprise him with something delicious from this cake bakery with nine locations throughout metro Atlanta. Flavors include a classic yellow cake with layers of chocolate frosting, red velvet, carrot and lemon pound cake. Cheese straws, cookies, bags of coffee and gluten-free treats are also available. Prices vary. pieceofcakeinc.com

He — and hopefully everyone else — will get a good chuckle out of the Emergency Dad Jokes cards by Brass Monkey. (Courtesy of Brass Monkey)

Brass Monkey. Get a good chuckle any day from 100 pocket-size cards aptly called Emergency Dad Jokes. The “endless groan-worthy one-liners” printed on the cards include “What has five toes and isn’t your foot? My foot.” and “I always knock before opening the fridge. Just in case there’s salad dressing inside.” Well, OK, then … As a bonus, there’s a spot on the back of each card to write a personalized note to him, perfect for sweet sentiments, advice and new jokes. $12. brassmonkeygoods.com

Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker. For dads who fancy themselves as barbecue experts, turn the heat up with this outdoor grill that features seven cooking functions including grill, smoker, roast, air crisp and broil. The grill-master can even monitor and control cooking from his phone. The package also includes an air fry basket, roasting lifters, cover and all-purpose blend pellets, perfect if he’s ready to celebrate Father’s Day with a family cookout. $449.75. ninjakitchen.com

Onetime ally sues Fulton sheriff over unpaid contract for inmate tracking

