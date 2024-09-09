Breaking: James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
Donald Glover postpones the duration of Childish Gambino North American tour

The Stone Mountain native stopped in Atlanta on Labor Day.
Childish Gambino dazzled a sold out crowd at State Farm Arena with hits spanning his career of rap, R&B, and anthemic hip-hop. Photo taken Monday September 2, 2024 at State Farm Arena. (RYAN FLEISHER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

By
33 minutes ago

Donald Glover is postponing the remaining North American dates of his final Childish Gambino tour for health reasons, the artist said Monday afternoon.

“Hey, everyone,” he wrote on X. “Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. Hold onto your tickets. All tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love.”

The news follows the cancellation of his tour stop in Houston last night. Glover’s New World Tour began in Oklahoma City in August and was set to end the North American dates in Chicago in October before heading to Europe and Australia.

The tour supports his last Childish Gambino album “Bando Stone and the New World,” which dropped in July. Singers Willow and Amaarae are the tour’s opening acts.

Glover performed to a sold-out crowd at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sept. 2. During the show, his voice was hoarse and he mentioned that he’d recently recovered from having the flu. But he noted that he wanted to ensure he made it for his hometown show.

“This show is for the fans, so I need everybody to have as much fun as humanly possible tonight,” he said at the opening of his Atlanta concert. “This is for you. This is for my hometown.”

Glover is nominated for three awards at the upcoming Emmys, which airs on Sept. 15 on ABC.

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

