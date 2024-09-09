Donald Glover postpones the duration of Childish Gambino North American tour

Donald Glover is postponing the remaining North American dates of his final Childish Gambino tour for health reasons, the artist said Monday afternoon.

“Hey, everyone,” he wrote on X. “Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. Hold onto your tickets. All tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love.”

The news follows the cancellation of his tour stop in Houston last night. Glover’s New World Tour began in Oklahoma City in August and was set to end the North American dates in Chicago in October before heading to Europe and Australia.