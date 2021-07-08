Dog Days of Summer: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Garden and Grub: Plant Swap and Sale. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Free. Marietta Square Market, 68 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta. mariettasquaremarket.com.

Buy and swap plants, seeds and other botanicals and listen to live music.

Remember When Rock Was Young: Elton John Tribute. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10. $25 and up. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. 770-819-7765. mablehouse.org.

Enjoy an Elton John tribute stage experience complete with music, costumes and charisma. Social distancing measures are in place and masks are strongly suggested but not required.

Butterfly House. selected time slots Friday, July 9 and July 10, continuing through Aug. 1. $10 general admission, $8 seniors 65 and up, $5 youth 3-17, military and university students, free for members and children 2 and younger. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road NW, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248. smithgilbertgardens.com.

Visit Smith-Gilbert Gardens and stop by the Butterfly House to see hundreds of butterflies.

DeKalb

Fernbank After Dark. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, July 9. $21.95 visitors, $16.95 members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

If you’re age 21 or older, enjoy fun science-based activities and demonstrations with a Great Outdoors theme. Live music, full bars and tapas menus are also available.

Treasure Maps: The Georgia Storytelling Roadshow. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Free. Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur. eventseeker.com.

Watch a pop-up interactive outdoor theater that includes live local hosts, film screening, installations and interactive activities. The film presented is “Treasure Maps,” which showcases a collage of Georgia storytellers’ experiences in navigating life as a person with a developmental disability.

Fitness at the Farm. 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 10. $10, cash only. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401. donaldsonpreservationtrust.org.

Start your Saturday with gentle yoga in a slow-paced flow class that incorporates gentle stretching and strengthening movements.

Walk for the Paws Community Market. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 10. PAWS Atlanta, 5287 Covington Highway, Decatur. 770-593-1155. pawsatatlanta.org.

Put your dog on a leash and head out to the PAWS Atlanta walking trail for food trucks, local vendors, adoptable dogs and puppies available for snuggles and photos.

North Fulton

Sundays on the River Concert Series. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, July 11. $21 and up. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. chattnaturecenter.org.

Listen to live jazz, blues and swing music under the stars from the Joe Gransden Quartet and guest vocalist Robin Lattimore.

Cops N’ Cars Show. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 11. 38 Hill St., Roswell. Free to public, $25 vehicle registration. eventbrite.com.

Attend the Roswell Police Department’s car show to see a variety of vehicles while helping to support the community outreach programs of RPD Gives.

“The Croods – A New Age.” 7 p.m. gates open, movie starts at dusk. Friday, July 9. Free. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200. calendarwiz.com.

Watch “The Croods – A New Age” on an inflatable screen, and come early for activities including music, an inflatable moonwalk, face painting and more.

Home by Dark Concert. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Free. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. homebydark.com.

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic if you’d like to listen to contemporary country music from Sarah Darling and Michael Logen.

Gwinnett

Dog Days of Summer. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, July 10. StillFire Brewing, 343 U.S. 23, Suwanee. 770-927-8989. facebook.com.

Bring your dog to sample goodies from a dog-safe food truck and see dog entertainment, score pet giveaways, listen to live music and more.

Rubber Stamp & Paper Arts Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10. $8 at the door, $12 for two-day pass. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522. heirloompro.com.

Come shop, crop and craft as you enjoy art rubber stamping, card making, paper crafting and more.

Desamor – A Musical Café. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11. $20 and up. The Eagle at Sugar Hill, 5029 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929. eagleatsugarhill.com.

Watch an immersive production that allows audience members to experience emotions including triumph.

Summer Concert Series: Alex Guthrie. 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Free. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross. suwanee.com.

Bring a cooler and grab a chair to relax in the park to hear music from Alex Guthrie. Local restaurants can create a picnic for you to bring.