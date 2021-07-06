Tickets to ‘Hamilton’ going on sale Thurs. July 8

Tickets to the rescheduled production of “Hamilton,” being presented August 22-Sept. 26 at the Fox Theatre, will go on sale Thursday July 8, at 10 a.m.
This Pulitzer Prize-winning theatrical retelling of the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton was last performed in Atlanta during a three-week run in 2018.
A restaging planned for the summer of 2020 was scuttled by the coronavirus.
This rescheduled run will be for five weeks instead of three. Ticket prices will range from $80 to $229, with a few VIP tickets at $399 available for each performance.
There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household. There will be a lottery for 40 seats at $10 each for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.
Those who bought tickets for the 2020 performance dates have already received an email with information on their updated performance schedule. The original tickets will automatically transfer over. There is some information on the Broadway in Atlanta website here.
According to the producers Jeffery Seller and Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta, all ticket purchases should be made through the Fox Theatre at foxtheatre.org.
Here are a few tips for first-time ticket buyers. They were posted in 2018 by the talented Melissa Ruggieri and most tips still hold true, with the exception that the maximum buy has been bumped up to eight tickets from four.
For information on “Hamilton,” visit HamiltonMusical.com.