Tickets to ‘Hamilton’ going on sale Thurs. July 8

Those who bought tickets for the 2020 performance dates have already received an email with information on their updated performance schedule. The original tickets will automatically transfer over. There is some information on the Broadway in Atlanta website here.

According to the producers Jeffery Seller and Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta, all ticket purchases should be made through the Fox Theatre at foxtheatre.org.

Here are a few tips for first-time ticket buyers. They were posted in 2018 by the talented Melissa Ruggieri and most tips still hold true, with the exception that the maximum buy has been bumped up to eight tickets from four.