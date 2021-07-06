These metro Atlanta animal shelters are joining #EmptytheShelters again

Interested adopters must complete an adoption application. You can also visit Furkids at PetSmart and Petco adoption centers, but you’ll need an appointment. See participating locations here.

PAWS Atlanta is reducing adoption fees to $25 for all cats and dogs ages 1 and older. Those interested in adopting an adult cat or dog should email an adoption application to info@pawsatlanta.org to schedule an appointment.

Bissell Pet Foundation’s goal is to help decrease the number of animals in shelters and find them loving homes. Empty the Shelters is their biggest program.

Furkids and PAWS are joining the event following the success of local pet shelters offering free adoptions in June. That offer came as many Fulton and DeKalb County shelters were nearing capacity.

“The community stepped up in a big way during the pandemic and helped us to clear the shelters during uncertain times,” DeKalb County Animal Services shelter director Kerry Moyers-Horton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution then. “We are counting on their amazing support to help save even more lives.”