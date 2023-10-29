Day 2 of ONE Musicfest to bring big crowds to see big acts

After an afternoon and evening featuring Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, Lil’ Kim and much more, Sunday’s performers include Goodie Mob, Brent Faiyaz, Tems, Killer Mike, Waka Flocka and more, with headliner Kendrick Lamar capping the two-day music festival.

The weather is also expected to cooperate for a second day with temps getting up as high as the 80s.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a team of reporters and photographers at the event, and we’ll be providing updates throughout the day.

- DeAsia Paige

What everyone and their momma’s been asking for is FINALLY here 🤩 Get ready for a STAR-STUDDED weekend at the BIGGEST... Posted by ONE Musicfest on Friday, October 27, 2023

Pioneering DJ Kid Capri electrifies an early afternoon crowd at the Sprite Hip-Hop 50 stage with rap classics like Eric B & Rakim’s “Paid in Full,” Digital Underground’s “The Humpty Dance,” and Black Sheep’s “The Choice is Yours,” warming the hearts of old-school hip-hop fans. “Some of y’all may be too young for this,” he joked during the set.

- DeAsia Paige

El Debarge

Goodie Mob

The Dream

Greg Street Set

Tems

Brent Faiyaz

DJ Drama & Friends

Kendrick Lamar