Kendrick Lamar explores his personal journey at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Wearing his dreadlocks in a ponytail and slightly dangling diamond earrings, Lamar dons gem-studded oval-shaped sunglasses while gripping his microphone with a singular rhinestone glove in what could very much act as a homage to Michael Jackson. Lamar, also known by the aliases King Kunta, Kung Fu Kenny or K.Dot, dresses the male steppers in black suits while the women compliment them in all-white suits.

The 35-year-old entertainer, born Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, opens the show with “United in Grief,” showing up at the piano with a doppelganger puppet that mimics his staccato, chopper-style delivery bar-for-bar. Mr. Morale then cuts and serves a slice of humble pie with “N95″ backed by strobe spotlighting, blazing fire torches and colorful pyrotechnics before leaping into “ELEMENT,” “Worldwide Steppers,” “Backseat Freestyle” and “Rich Spirit.”

Consistently delivering exceptional bars and keeping his wind up better than the average rapper the entire show, Lamar reimagines therapy sessions that journey into Mr. Morale’s isolation and process towards acceptance. Lots of echoing footsteps pacing, rhythmic heartbeats, footage of thunderstorms, West Coast b-roll, grainy performance footage, smoke and fog coming out the vented stage, and melodramatic silhouettes projected against white curtains help to steer it.

Following “HUMBLE,” Lamar, whose hopscotch-like footsteps turned golden yellow, sits alone in a chair backed by video animation of embryos for “Father Time,” brings out a bed that appears and lowers between “Die Hard” and “DNA,” gets flanked by the suited dancers with flashlights for “m.A.A.d. City,” and endures a lovers’ quarrel on “We Cry Together.”

Adjacent to the main stage is where K.Dot dramatizes the stress of overcoming quarantine because of the coronavirus. He takes a COVID-19 test on-stage at the request of a Siri-toned voiceover while churning out “Count Me Out,” “Money Trees,” and “LOVE.”

When his quadrilateral quarantine bubble appears, K. Dot breezes through the anthemic “Alright” with four bodies dressed in white hazmat suits standing in each corner of the cube. The Academy Award-nominated rapper returns to solitude in his space with “Mirror,” “LOYALTY,” and “Silent Hill.” The Big Steppers Tour’s opening act, Baby Keem, joins Lamar for “Family Ties” on the runway.

Lamar heads back to the piano for “Crown” with square lighting fixtures moving around over him. He goes into “Mr. Morale” before he abruptly closes out the show with “Savior” and no encore.

Even with its terse conclusion or minus one of his signature singles as a closing number, Lamar successfully executed a memorable show that didn’t require an overwhelming amount of high-end production and staging.

As one of the voiceovers indicates late in the show, “with great power comes great responsibility.” The Big Steppers Tour is proof that Lamar is easily one of this generation’s forerunning talents because he’s not afraid to center his own personal journey on the stage as entertainment.