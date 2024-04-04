Cosmic treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse

Things to Do

On Monday, a total solar eclipse will captivate North America as the moon’s shadow traverses from Mexico to Canada. While most of the continent will witness a partial eclipse, lucky stargazers along the path of totality — or those who travel to it — will experience a truly celestial spectacle.

To celebrate this rare event, several restaurants are offering unique flavors and promotions that are out of this world. Check them out below.

Applebee’s

Head to select Applebee’s through April 14 for the Perfect Eclipse Margarita, featuring a blend of premium tequila, orange liqueur, and a dash of blue raspberry, passion fruit, lemon and lime.

Atlantic Station

In addition to delectable deals, Atlantic Station will host a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday on the Atlantic Green. Attendees can enjoy first-come, first-served solar eclipse glasses, a DJ, and eclipse-themed adult beverage specials at participating restaurants.

Burger King

Burger King is offering free Whoppers to Royal Perk members who text ECLIPSE to 251251. The offer is redeemable through April 15 when ordering on the app or online.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex

Chuy’s is celebrating the solar eclipse with a three-day “Tex-Mex Totality” party April 6-8, featuring the $8 Eclipse ‘Rita margarita and $5 chips ‘n’ dips.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Take your taste buds on a cosmic journey at Jeni’s with four new flavors: Nebula Berry, Cosmic Bloom, Purple Star Born and Supermoon. Customers can also add edible “Space Dust” to their favorite Punk Stargonaut flavor for an extra pop of flavor. On eclipse day, Space Dust will be free with any Punk Stargonaut flavor purchase, and exclusive branded eclipse glasses will be available with purchase in local scoop shops.

Krispy Kreme

Head to your favorite Krispy Kreme for the “Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut” from April 5 to April 8. This doughnut features a black, chocolate-dipped original glazed doughnut with silver sprinkles and a whole Oreo cookie in the center, topped with Oreo-infused buttercream.

Marco’s Pizza

Enjoy 50% off the menu price of all pizzas using promo code ECLIPSE for online and app orders April 8-14 at Marco’s, according to USA Today.

Pizza Hut

It’s a “Total Eclipse of the Hut” at this pizza chain. Customers can enjoy large pizzas for just $12, including create-your-own (up to 10 toppings) or recipe pizzas. Available for carryout, dine-in and delivery.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King’s new Eclipse Berry Blitz smoothie blends bananas, wild blueberries, apples, juice blends, protein and blue spirulina. Stores along the path of totality will hand out branded eclipse glasses with the purchase of the themed smoothie.

SunChips

SunChips has partnered with astronaut and researcher Kellie Gerardi to give away limited-edition Solar Eclipse Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda flavors for 4 minutes and 27 seconds Monday. Visit SunChipsSolarEclipse.com for a chance to snag a bag.

Tiff’s Treats

Enjoy Tiff’s Treats’ limited-time Eclipse Mix, along with sun-inspired lemon sugar cookies and double chocolate chip cookies. Available for preorder and delivery through April 8.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker is offering complimentary ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses at all stores while supplies last, in anticipation of the total solar eclipse.

