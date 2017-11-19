Eerie, awe-inspiring: 5 ways to explore Georgia’s new Dark Sky Park

To check last minute availability, click here.

Swamper’s Guide to the Galaxy Hours vary depending on season Parking fee: $5 Event phone: 912-637-5274

Venture with park guides deep into the Okefenokee to watch for meteors and planets and observe the moon. Includes "naked eye" and telescope viewing.

Paddle Under the Stars Hours vary depending on season. Saturdays. Admission: $15-$20 Parking fee: $5 Event Phone: 912-637-5274 The rangers guide this paddle as the sun sets over the swamp, leaving just starlight and the moon to guide the way. Sign up in advance and bring a headlamp. No one under 5 allowed.

Arrive early, stay for the show This remote park is a primary entrance to the legendary Okefenokee Swamp, aka one of Georgia's seven natural wonders. It's extra fun to come ahead of the starlight extravaganza and enjoy paddling, photography and abundant wildlife from alligators to heron and black bear on the 402,000-acre refuge.

Start with some nearby stargazing. Before you commit to the 4-hour drive to Stephen C. Foster and the possible overnight, get familiar with stargazing at some sites and events nearer to Atlanta. The heavens won't be as brilliant as they are at the Dark Sky Park, but they'll get you familiar with the concept and provide a base of comparison.

Here are nine of the best places to see real stars around Atlanta, including the Georgia Tech Observatory (Ferst Drive NW. 404-385-8133).

