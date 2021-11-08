When it comes to holiday light displays, Georgia has some of the most beautiful. Some holiday light shows are drive-throughs, while others allow you to bundle up and stroll. But all of these places are sure to get you into the holiday spirit.

Here are nine of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia:

Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights

Through Jan. 4; 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, GA 30750; 706-820-2531; seerockcity.com

Now in its 29th year, this winter wonderland continues to be an annual tradition for many in Georgia (and Tennessee) — and for good reason. The award-winning light displays, special holiday activities and live seasonal music all amplify the experience, making it a special outing for all.

Bonus: Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights is located atop Lookout Mountain in Georgia, just 6 miles from downtown Chattanooga, which offers plenty of its own holiday fun if you want to make a weekend out of it.

IllumiNights at Zoo Atlanta

Through Jan. 19; 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta GA 30315; 404-624-9453; zooatlanta.org

Explore Zoo Atlanta after dark and be inspired by more than 80 glowing animal lanterns hand-painted by Chinese artisans. The route is wheelchair accessible and takes about an hour to walk through.

Although this is not an animal experience — most of the animals go into their indoor areas before dark — the Endangered Species Carousel, as well as a few gift shops and food and beverage locations, will be open.

Lights of Life at Life University

Through Dec. 31; 1269 Barclay Circle Marietta, GA 30060; 800-543-3202; life.edu/lights-of-life

Drive around Life University’s campus to see this holiday light spectacular. Every night from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, you can see Georgia’s most affordable and beautifully curated light display. Pony rides, train rides, a petting zoo and concessions are also available at Lights of Life.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Through Jan. 12; 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta, GA 30309; 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org

Stroll through the Atlanta Botanical Garden for thrills that hit all of the senses. See lighted sculptures glow harmoniously with holiday tunes, enjoy refreshments and admire the Ice Goddess. Tickets are timed and must be bought online.

Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular at Lanier Islands

Through Jan. 6, Jan. 7-20 (weekends only); 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA 30518; 470-323-3440; margaritavilleresorts.com

Lake Lanier traditionally offered one of the most impressive drive-through holiday light displays in the Atlanta area. The incredible light show returns to the lake as a walk-through experience, at Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular.

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Georgia

Through Jan. 5; 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell, Georgia 30168; sixflags.com/overgeorgia

Six Flags Over Georgia will host its Holiday in the Park, an exciting adventure for kids of all ages, complete with lights displays such as the Merry Lane lights stroll, the Holiday Lights Spectacular animated Christmas tree lighting experience, and the Holiday Neighborhood walks.

Guests can also take a ride aboard the Holiday Express train to see how cultures around the world celebrate the season, pause for a photo with Santa himself, or bask in the beauty of a candlelit carousel ride. And for the holiday thrill seeker in your life, a selection of roller coasters and thrill rides await.

Stone Mountain Christmas

Through Jan. 5 (except Christmas Day); 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain, GA 30083; 800-401-2407; stonemountainpark.com

Credit: Stone Mountain Park Credit: Stone Mountain Park

Each day during Stone Mountain Christmas, guests can experience the “World’s Largest Christmas Light Show,” journey through the “Musical Frosted Forest,” schedule a meet and greet with Rudolph and friends, see Angelina the Snow Angel, hear carolers and so much more. Santa will even be around for visits at his office window — hope you made the “nice” list!

Entertainment options rotate throughout the season, so be sure to check the schedule before booking your tickets.

Holiday Lights of Woodstock

Through Dec. 30 (except Christmas Eve and Day); 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock, GA 30189; holidaylightsofga.com/woodstock

Holiday Lights of Woodstock, which benefits the Anna Crawford Children’s Center, features more than two million dazzling lights, vendors and special appearances from Santa.