Have you heard of these 5 December holidays from around the world?

December may bring to mind shopping malls, carols and cookies for Santa, but for millions, it’s a season rich with diverse celebrations that brighten the month.

Here are five holidays observed around the world during December:

St. Nicholas Day

Celebrated Dec. 6, St. Nicholas Day is a European holiday that honors the generous spirit of St. Nicholas, with children traditionally leaving their shoes or plates out overnight to be filled with small gifts, candies and coins, according to Britannica. The holiday honors the historical figure who inspired the modern Santa Claus and remains especially popular in Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and other countries where families use the day to emphasize the importance of giving rather than receiving.

Bodhi Day

Bodhi Day, Dec. 8, commemorates the profound moment when Siddhartha Gautama achieved enlightenment under the Bodhi tree to become the Buddha after 49 days of deep meditation. Buddhists honor this occasion by meditating, studying sacred texts and enjoying traditional meals of rice and milk — the food believed to have helped sustain the Buddha during his journey to enlightenment, the Associated Press reported.

Saint Lucia Day

Saint Lucia Day, Dec. 13, transforms Scandinavian cities with processions led by young women wearing white gowns and candle-crowned wreaths. These Lucia bearers, marked by red sashes, sing traditional songs in the winter darkness to honor a third-century Christian martyr. “The tradition dates back to the original story of Lucia, who delivered food to the persecuted Christians, leading her way with candlelight,” according to Vogue.

Explore 7 snacks children around the world leave for Santa

Boxing Day

Boxing Day, celebrated Dec. 26 in Britain and some Commonwealth countries, originated in the Victorian era when the wealthy would give boxes of food, money or goods to their servants and tradespeople as thanks for their year’s service, according to Britannica. Today, this holiday has evolved into a day of relaxation, sports and enjoying Christmas leftovers.

Krampus

Krampus, a half-goat, half-demon figure from central European folklore, serves as St. Nicholas’ fearsome companion during Christmas season, punishing misbehaving children while St. Nicholas rewards the good. The tradition, originating from pagan winter solstice rituals, continues today through “Krampuslauf” — festive parades in Austria and Germany where costumed performers chase spectators through the streets.