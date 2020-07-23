Christmas in July: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Outdoor Movie Series. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Free. Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy. NW, Kennesaw. facebook.com.

Watch the Christmas-themed movie “Elf” as you bring blankets, low-back chairs and games if you’d like to. Online registration is required, so print out your receipt or show your email confirmation at the park.

“Partners.” Streaming live at 8 p.m. Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, plus additional dates. $14.99. theatreinthesquare.net.

“Partners,” presented in partnership with Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, is a 21st century love story that looks at love, power and partnership.

Mystery Mad Lib: Fairy Tale Edition. Friday, July 24-Sunday, July 26 and ongoing. virtual program offered by Cobb County Public Library System. cobbcat.org.

This online program lets you rewrite a classic story using your own details. It has two versions — one that’s appropriate for all ages and one that’s best for ages 8 and up.

DeKalb

Movie in the Moonlight. 8:30 p.m. with 9:15 p.m. movie start. Friday, July 24. Free. Murphey Candler Park, 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive, Brookhaven. brookhavenga.gov.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to spread out in socially distanced spaces to watch “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” The Disney movie stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning.

Cinnaholic Dunwoody Grand Opening. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, July 24. 5590 Chamblee Dunwoody Road Suite #1, Dunwoody. cinnaholicdunwoody.com/.

The Dunwoody location of Cinnaholic is opening on Friday, and they’re giving away free cinnamon rolls to 10 winners. To enter the contest, submit your name and email address here.

World War Water Community Water Fight. 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Free. Yellow River Park, 3232 Juhan Road, Stone Mountain. 404-884-8238. eventbrite.com.

Bring water guns and balloons to cool off and participate in a community water fight.

Writing Memoir. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Virtual event from DeKalb County Public Library. events.dekalblibrary.org.

Learn how to format a memoir along with tips for writing strategies and skills.

North Fulton

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” 9 p.m. Saturday, July 25. $28 for the first two people in a car, $7 for each additional person. The Springs Drive-In Theatre, 5920 Roswell Road, Suite C-102, Sandy Springs. 404-255-0100. https://www.springscinema.com/.

Watch “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” from your car or bring lawn chairs to sit in.

Alpharetta Art in Brooke Street Park. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Brook Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, downtown Alpharetta. 678-296-2829. awesomealpharetta.com.

Browse through this outdoor artists’ market, which includes pottery, woodwork, jewelry, watercolors and more.

Paint Happy Hydrangeas. 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 25. $35 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051. paintingwithatwist.com.

Paint a picture of hydrangeas using acrylics, and if you’re 21 or older, purchase an adult beverage if you’d like.

Art Americana: Fiber & Folk. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, July 24-Sunday, July 26. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6165. artsalpharetta.org.

The second Fiber & Folk exhibit reflects the history, geography, folklore and cultural heritage of the U.S.

Gwinnett

Repticon Atlanta. 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26. $5-$12. Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. repticon.com.

Shop and learn from reptile vendors, breeders and educators.

Christmas in July. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Grayson City Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. facebook.com.

Celebrate Christmas in July with vendors, kids’ activities, Christmas music, festival foods and more. Masks are encouraged, and a hand sanitizing station will be provided.

Shakespeare in the Park. 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 24-Sunday, July 26. Free. Grayson City Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017. facebook.com.

Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy “The Taming of the Shrew” in the park.

Summer Concert Series. 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Free with reservation. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Concerts. peachtreecornersga.gov.

Enjoy live music from ’80s pop tribute band Electric Avenue and buy food from vendors or nearby restaurants.