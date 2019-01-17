ajc logo
Big Boi buys the ‘Dungeon’ where OutKast got its start in Atlanta

Quick facts about Big Boi The artist was born Antwan André Patton on Feb. 1, 1975 in Savannah He is best known as one half of the rap duo Outkast alongside Andre 3000 The Grammy-award winning group has released 6 studio albums Big Boi is also an actor, whose credits include "Superfly," "ATL" and "Idlewild" He has three children with his wife Sherlita Patton

Life | Jan 17, 2019
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Studio in southeast Atlanta was in the home of music producer Rico Wade’s mother

“The Dungeon Family now owns the Dungeon.”

Antwan “Big Boi” Patton announced on Instagram he has bought the studio in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood where and Andre “3000” Benjamin got their start as OutKast.

The Dungeon was the recording space for Organized Noize, the hip-hop production team behind OutKast. It was the basement in the home of Organized Noize founder Rico Wade’s mother.

"It was an unfinished basement with red clay dirt floors, creaky stairs, lots of weed, speakers and beat machines. The Dungeon Family would spend hours hanging out down there, coming up with rhymes, putting beats together, eating, drinking, smoking and sleeping," The AJC reported in 2017.

The Grammy winner gave his Twitter followers a peek at the Dungeon on Wednesday, showing the steps where he tells them he wrote “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” OutKast’s 1994 debut album.

 

OutKast recorded that album, 1996’s “ATLiens” and 1998’s “Aquemini” in the Dungeon.

Big Boi's announcement came days after the NFL revealed he would be joining Atlanta's Super Bowl halftime show, adding some local talent to the lineup.

