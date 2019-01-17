Big Boi buys the ‘Dungeon’ where OutKast got its start in Atlanta

The Dungeon was the recording space for Organized Noize, the hip-hop production team behind OutKast. It was the basement in the home of Organized Noize founder Rico Wade’s mother.

"It was an unfinished basement with red clay dirt floors, creaky stairs, lots of weed, speakers and beat machines. The Dungeon Family would spend hours hanging out down there, coming up with rhymes, putting beats together, eating, drinking, smoking and sleeping," The AJC reported in 2017.