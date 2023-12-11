Cardi B confirms split from Offset amid breakup rumors

This is not the first or second time the couple have announced plans to break up.

Since they secretly wed in Atlanta in 2017, the rappers have endured a rocky on-again-off-again relationship that has been well-documented online and fueled by cheating rumors by both parties. The most recent breakup came in 2020, when Cardi B filed for divorce in Fulton County, but the case was dismissed and the couple reunited.

Cardi B reveals that she is single, no longer with Offset. https://t.co/9ikYQOGH3i — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2023

The couple went public with their relationship in 2017 after being spotted on a date at the Super Bowl. Since then, they’ve welcomed two children (Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2), collaborated on several singles (their 2019 single “Clout” was nominated for a Grammy) and partnered on brand deals. In 2019, the pair took to social media to share the purchase of their lavish Sandy Springs home.

Cardi B’s announcement of the breakup comes after more cheating allegations: on Sunday, Blueface (another rapper who’s had too many controversies to count) accused Offset of cheating with fellow rapper and social media personality Chrisean Rock.

Offset wasted no time in denying the accusation, stating on X, formerly Twitter, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”