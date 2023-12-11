Cardi B confirms split from Offset amid breakup rumors

The rappers got married in Atlanta in 2017
Offset and Cardi B pose backstage at the Jeremy Scott show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on Sept. 6, 2018, in New York City.

Credit: Theo Wargo

‘Tis the season for celebrity breakups.

Cardi B and Lawrenceville native Offset are indeed no longer together. Following breakup rumors that started after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, Cardi B addressed the rumors this week in an Instagram Live.

“I’ve been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to like....not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world,” the Grammy-winner said. “But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I went on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning.”

This is not the first or second time the couple have announced plans to break up.

Since they secretly wed in Atlanta in 2017, the rappers have endured a rocky on-again-off-again relationship that has been well-documented online and fueled by cheating rumors by both parties. The most recent breakup came in 2020, when Cardi B filed for divorce in Fulton County, but the case was dismissed and the couple reunited.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2017 after being spotted on a date at the Super Bowl. Since then, they’ve welcomed two children (Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2), collaborated on several singles (their 2019 single “Clout” was nominated for a Grammy) and partnered on brand deals. In 2019, the pair took to social media to share the purchase of their lavish Sandy Springs home.

Cardi B’s announcement of the breakup comes after more cheating allegations: on Sunday, Blueface (another rapper who’s had too many controversies to count) accused Offset of cheating with fellow rapper and social media personality Chrisean Rock.

Offset wasted no time in denying the accusation, stating on X, formerly Twitter, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

