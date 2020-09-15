Cardi B files for divorce from Migos' Offset in Fulton County

The divorce filing was made on Tuesday in Fulton County court using the couple’s birth names, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Cardi and Offset are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. In a copy of the filing obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cardi requests to be designated legal and primary physical custodian of Kulture, while asking for child support from Offset “on a temporary and permanent basis.”