Cardi B files for divorce from Migos' Offset in Fulton County

Almost exactly three years after secretly getting married, Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband, Migos member Offset, claiming the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”
The divorce filing was made on Tuesday in Fulton County court using the couple’s birth names, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus.
Cardi and Offset are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. In a copy of the filing obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cardi requests to be designated legal and primary physical custodian of Kulture, while asking for child support from Offset “on a temporary and permanent basis.”
A hearing is set for Nov. 4. The filing indicates that the couple is currently living in “a state of separation" and that there are “no prospects for a reconciliation.”
The relationship between the hip-hop hitmakers has always been fraught with drama and allegations of cheating. But in the September issue of Elle magazine, Cardi said that despite the upheavals, “There’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world.”
In December, Cardi and Offset took to Instagram to show off their newly purchased metro Atlanta mansion. In a video, Cardi boasted about their wine cellar and “French toilets so I can wash my (derriere.)," while Offset said he planned to turn part of the basement into a recording studio.