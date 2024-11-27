Free. 7 p.m. Dec. 1. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-873-7600, stlukesatlanta.org

ASO Brass

This season marks the seventh time members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra brass and percussion sections have decamped to St. Philip’s for an evening of carols and holiday standards. This is your chance to hear ASO musicians in a more intimate setting than Symphony Hall.

$10-$25. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-365-1000, cathedralatl.org

Creole Christmas

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band brings the Creole spirit of the season to Atlanta, promising New Orleans classics holiday classics with a twist. This is one of the early highlights on the holiday concert calendar.

$35-$65. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-524-7354, variety-playhouse.com

Spelman-Morehouse carols

It’s fair to say the holidays in Atlanta usually don’t begin until the annual Spelman-Morehouse Christmas Concert, now in its 98th year. While the show is free, performances by the combined glee clubs of Spelman and Morehouse remain the hottest ticket in town. If you don’t grab a seat early, you’ll be celebrating the holidays by watching them perform “I Wonder as I Wander,” “We Are Christmas” and other holiday fare via livestream.

Free. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 6 p.m. Dec. 8. Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel, Morehouse College, 830 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Sisters Chapel, Spelman College, 350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta. 404-215-2601, mcgclub.com

Crescent Christmas

Soprano Tiffany Uzoije joins the Southern Crescent Chorale for this annual celebration of the season. Led by Janice Folsom, the choir has been presenting programs internationally since 2007. The group’s most recent trip, in 2023, included concerts in Spain and Portugal.

$20-$30. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 3 p.m. Dec. 8. First Presbyterian Church Peachtree City, 206 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City. 770-716-1231, southerncrescentchorale.org

40 years with AMC

The Atlanta Master Chorale turned 40 this year, cementing an impressive legacy. The annual Christmas concert is a major part of that status. This year’s show combines the nostalgia of carols plus exciting new music never heard before.

$42. 8 p.m. Dec. 13. Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-727-5050, schwartz.emory.edu

Johns Creek jingles

To broaden accessibility, the Johns Creek Orchestra performs two holidays shows. The first one at 3:30 p.m. is a sensory-friendly performance tailored for individuals with autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia and other special needs, as well as small children and anyone seeking a casual concert experience. The second show at 7:30 p.m. will be more traditional and feature singer Bethany Mamola and the Johns Creek Chorale. Both concerts will be led by music director finalist Paul Bhasin.

$18-$55. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Mount Pisgah Church, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, 678-748-5802, johnscreeksymphony.org

Boy’s Christmas

For its annual holiday concert, the Georgia Boy Choir promises a concert of Christmas carols, sacred classics and beloved holiday tunes. A full orchestra and the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church organ round out the joyous sound. If you can’t catch the full concert, try seeing the choir at the many tree lighting ceremonies around town or the choir’s Dec. 14 concert in Conyers.

$35. 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Monastery of the Holy Spirit, 2625 Highway 212 SW, Conyers. 404-402-4083. $15-$40. 7 p.m. Dec. 20-21. Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. georgiaboychoir.org

Brass it up

The Gate City Brass has a packed December. The quintet performs four shows with the Georgia Festival Chorus (Dec. 1-12), with Oursong Atlanta (Dec. 6-8) and with a handful of church choirs before even getting to their headlining gigs, of which there are three. They’ll perform Christmas classics and holiday favorites at churches in Marietta and Atlanta as well as a coffee shop in Decatur.

Free. 5 p.m. Dec. 15. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2461 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 336-688-3637, gatecitybrass.com . 7 p.m. Dec. 20. Waller’s Coffee Shop, 240 DeKalb Industrial Way, Decatur. 3 p.m. Dec. 22. St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road NE, Marietta.

Baroque songfest

As part of the Amethyst Baroque Ensemble’s sixth season, “Prepare the Way: An Advent Songfest” brings plenty of opportunity for beautiful music and hearty audience participation. The group performs two Atlanta shows, one at St. Bartholomew’s and another at St. Bede’s.

$10-$20. 7 p.m. Dec. 20. St. Bede’s Episcopal Church, 2601 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta. 7 p.m. Dec. 21. St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 1790 Lavista Road, Atlanta. amethystbaroque.com

Joy to the world

Atlantans got a good feel for Samara Joy’s vocal talents during the 2023 Atlanta Jazz Festival, a few months after she took home Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album. She’s back in Atlanta this year for some holiday cheer at the Fox Theatre.

$45.50-$105.50. 8 p.m. Dec. 22. The Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org

Holiday jazz

Joe Gransden, the king of Atlanta big band crooning, brings his band, his trumpet and singer Robin Latimore to Eddie’s Attic for a jazzy holiday romp. The Decatur shows are the final nights of a mini Georgia tour.

$37. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 22; 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 23. Eddie’s Attic, 515-B N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976, eddiesattic.com

Kinnara sings

For its annual holiday concert on the campus of Emory University, the 16-year-old professional choir will open with Hugo Distler’s “Variations on ‘Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming.’” The program also includes Arvo Part’s “Bogoroditse Devo,” Holst’s “Christmas Day” and “What Sweeter Music” by John Rutter.

$10-$35. 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Glenn Memorial Auditorium, Emory University, 1634 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. kinnara.org