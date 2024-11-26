Callanwolde’s Winter House kicks off nine days of art, music, holiday cheer

Add some art and holiday cheer to your December as Callanwolde Fine Arts Center’s Winter House gets underway on Saturday, Nov. 30, and continues the fun on select days through Dec. 15. Some events are free, and others have a relatively low cost and require a ticket. And while Winter House has plenty for kids to do, some of the festivities will appeal mainly to adults.

Some activities, such as visiting an artist market and sipping on hot chocolate while munching warm snacks, are available every day starting at 11 a.m. Other events, including workshops and live music and dance performances, are ticketed and start at specific times on certain days. For example, several Wheel Throwing 101 interactive pottery workshops are available, including one from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. You’ll learn about the basics of throwing and making pottery, and, after creating your piece, you’ll be able to have it fired.