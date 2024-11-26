Things to Do
Things to Do

Callanwolde’s Winter House kicks off nine days of art, music, holiday cheer

Kids can meet Santa and have their photo taken with him at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center’s Winter House. Courtesy of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center/Rose Riot Photography

Credit: Courtesy of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center/Rose Riot Photography

Credit: Courtesy of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center/Rose Riot Photography

Kids can meet Santa and have their photo taken with him at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center’s Winter House. Courtesy of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center/Rose Riot Photography
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Add some art and holiday cheer to your December as Callanwolde Fine Arts Center’s Winter House gets underway on Saturday, Nov. 30, and continues the fun on select days through Dec. 15. Some events are free, and others have a relatively low cost and require a ticket. And while Winter House has plenty for kids to do, some of the festivities will appeal mainly to adults.

Some activities, such as visiting an artist market and sipping on hot chocolate while munching warm snacks, are available every day starting at 11 a.m. Other events, including workshops and live music and dance performances, are ticketed and start at specific times on certain days. For example, several Wheel Throwing 101 interactive pottery workshops are available, including one from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. You’ll learn about the basics of throwing and making pottery, and, after creating your piece, you’ll be able to have it fired.

Pottery classes are offered during Callanwolde Fine Arts Center’s Winter House, which takes place on select days from Saturday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 15. Courtesy of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

Credit: Courtesy of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center/Rose Riot Photography

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center/Rose Riot Photography

Kid-centric activities include writing letters to Santa and having a photo taken with him. They’ll also be able to attend story times with special guests and get creative at their own workshops, including one where they create mini doors for fairies or gnomes using air-dry clay, found objects and other art materials.

Special one-time performances will be held during Winter House, including a show by the Bonaventure Quartet, which will be joined by Callanwolde’s Prime Mover Dance Company (7 p.m. Dec. 7). Light bites are provided for this performance. A Salsa Social with Santa is also on the calendar (6 p.m. Dec. 6) and will feature a night of live Cuban music and dancing alongside Saint Nick. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to salsa, free classes for beginners will be held before the dance party.

The Winter House schedule covers nine days: Saturday, Nov. 30, Sunday, Dec. 1, Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-15. For more information, visit callanwolde.org/winterhouse.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell
