Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival returns for 18th year

The Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival returns this month for its 18th year. For three days, you can enjoy music, food and shopping just 45 minutes north of Atlanta.
More than 100 vendors will be set up inside and outside of the Historic Braselton Gym. In addition to vintage and antique items, they will be selling home decor, pottery, original artwork and repurposed creations, the event’s Facebook page states.
The free event will also have food trucks and feature musical performances.
The festival started in the Braselton Park with 30 vendors in 2003 and has grown to include up to 300 at some events.
Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival was the recipient of the Synergy Award in 2016 for its economic impact on the town.
The festival runs noon―7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25; 9 a.m.―6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26; and 10 a.m.―5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. The Historic Braselton Gym is at 4852 Highway 53 Braselton, Ga. 30517.
Braselton — on the borders of Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties — is best known as the home of the luxurious Chateau Elan. For more information on the festival, go to www.vintagemarkets.net.
About the Author