Road races, Harry Potter and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Atlanta Mission 5K Race to End Homelessness

Caption Run in the 19th annual Atlanta Mission 5K Race to End Homelessness. Credit: From give.atlantamission.org

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. $35. Greenspace at World of Coca-Cola, 121 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.

Run in the 19th annual Atlanta Mission 5K Race to End Homelessness, an AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier. Your registration fee includes chip timing, a race T-shirt and a race bib and also provides one night of shelter for someone facing homelessness.

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. $25 and up. Laughing Skull Lounge, 878 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 1-678-701-6114.

Laugh along to jokes from some of the area’s best comedians.

Cobb

African American History Month Celebration

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Adults $10, Seniors 65+ $8, active duty military, students with ID and children 3017 $5, free for children 2 and under. Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

Observe African American History Month at the Southern Museum with a living history encampment, tours and historic firing demonstrations that focus on the impact and legacy of United States Colored Troops. A display of artifacts will highlight the role that Pullman porters played in railroad and labor history, and craft activities and a movie about the African American experience during the Civil War will also be available.

“Beehive” - the ‘’60s Musical

Caption Watch "Beehive," a production told from the perspective of six young women in the '60s. Credit: From atlantalyrictheatre.com

8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb.19 and Sunday, Feb. 20. $50-$55. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta.

“Beehive” is told from the perspective of six young women in the ‘60s and features hits such as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby” and “Proud Mary.” Presented by The Atlanta Lyric Theatre, the production is being performed at the Strand Theatre.

“Lucky Stiff”

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. $50 and up. Marietta Theatre Company, 12 Powder Springs St., Marietta.

Enjoy this offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce that features everything from mistaken identities to a corpse in a wheelchair.

DeKalb

Arbor Day Giveaway

Caption Pick up free seedlings in Decatur to celebrate Arbor Day. Credit: From shop.arborday.org

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Free. Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur.

Pick up free tree seedlings to celebrate Arbor Day. The first 200 city residents will receive a free bicentennial tree, and tree options include red oaks, willow oaks, dogwoods and Virginia pines. To participate, text 770-686-6279 with your name, address where the seedlings will be planted and the number and type of trees requested. You’ll need to wear a mask and stay in your vehicle at this drive-thru event.

Winter Tree ID

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. $20 non-members, $10 members. Meet in the museum lobby of Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Join a guided exploration of native trees in Fernwood Forest as you learn about tree identification by barks, twigs, nuts and buds. Advance online reservations are required.

Sunny Sweeney

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. $30. Eddie’s Attic, 515 B North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Sunny Sweeney, who has toured with Bob Seger, performs smart country music with a dose of rock and honky tonk. She’ll be joined by special guest Erin Enderlin.

North Fulton

Alpharetta Restaurant Week

Sunday, Feb. 20-Saturday, Feb. 26. Participating restaurants in Alpharetta.

Try a new restaurant or score a deal at one of your favorites as Alpharetta Restaurant Week gets underway. Participating restaurants will offer a special dinner menu for $25 and up, and some will also offer lunch menus for $20 and up. Beverage, tax and tip aren’t included in the price.

“The Potter’s Hands”

Caption See pieces of pottery and talk to the artists at the Alpharetta Arts Center. Credit: From alpharetta.ga.us

4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.

Attend a showing of fired clay artworks, hand-built, wheel thrown, painted, stained glazed, functional and sculptural as you enjoy light refreshments and meet the artists.

“Reflections on Slavery in Roswell” - A Theatrical Performance

11:30 a.m, 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 and 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Free. Barrington Hall barn, 535 Barrington Drive, Roswell. 770-640-3855.

Actor John Doyle portrays a man who reflects on the lives and experiences of the enslaved people of Roswell in this theatrical performance. The performance has themes of the interconnected lives of all people in the town as well as how enslaved people tried to maintain some agency of their lives.

Gwinnett

Ceramic & Fired Arts Show

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. $7, $5 with coupon, children 12 and under free with a parent. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522.

Buy ceramics, bisque, brushes, decals, molds and other supplies. Daily prize drawings will be held.

Suwanee Half Marathon and 5K

7:30 a.m. half-marathon, 7:45 a.m. 5K. Sunday, Feb. 20. $75 half-marathon, $35 5K. In front of City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Run in either the 8th annual Suwanee Half-Marathon or the Old Town 5K, both of which benefit the Suwanee Public Arts program. If you run the half-marathon, the route will take you in and around George Pierce Park, on the greenway to McGinnis Ferry and to Suwanee Creek Park as well as the boardwalk bridge. It’s USATF course certified. The 5K route is new this year, so it should be faster and flatter than before.

“Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed & Unbowed”

Caption Watch a one-woman show depicting Shirley Chisolm, the first African American woman to run for the U.S. presidency. Credit: From auroratheatre.com

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. $18-$25. Aurora Theater, 128 Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

This award-winning-one woman show is an immersive and interactive solo performance about the first African American woman to run for the U.S. presidency.