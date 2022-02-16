Road races, Harry Potter and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? You’ll find a road races in town and in Suwanee on the calendar, as well as a seedling giveaway for Arbor Day. And if you’d like to wrap up the weekend with a good meal at a discounted price, Alpharetta Restaurant Week gets underway Sunday.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. $55 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4900.
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will perform the score from “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” live while the entire movie plays on a 40-foot HD screen.
Atlanta Mission 5K Race to End Homelessness
Credit: From give.atlantamission.org
Credit: From give.atlantamission.org
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. $35. Greenspace at World of Coca-Cola, 121 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.
Run in the 19th annual Atlanta Mission 5K Race to End Homelessness, an AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier. Your registration fee includes chip timing, a race T-shirt and a race bib and also provides one night of shelter for someone facing homelessness.
Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. $25 and up. Laughing Skull Lounge, 878 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 1-678-701-6114.
Laugh along to jokes from some of the area’s best comedians.
Cobb
African American History Month Celebration
9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Adults $10, Seniors 65+ $8, active duty military, students with ID and children 3017 $5, free for children 2 and under. Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.
Observe African American History Month at the Southern Museum with a living history encampment, tours and historic firing demonstrations that focus on the impact and legacy of United States Colored Troops. A display of artifacts will highlight the role that Pullman porters played in railroad and labor history, and craft activities and a movie about the African American experience during the Civil War will also be available.
Credit: From atlantalyrictheatre.com
Credit: From atlantalyrictheatre.com
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb.19 and Sunday, Feb. 20. $50-$55. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta.
“Beehive” is told from the perspective of six young women in the ‘60s and features hits such as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby” and “Proud Mary.” Presented by The Atlanta Lyric Theatre, the production is being performed at the Strand Theatre.
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. $50 and up. Marietta Theatre Company, 12 Powder Springs St., Marietta.
Enjoy this offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce that features everything from mistaken identities to a corpse in a wheelchair.
DeKalb
Credit: From shop.arborday.org
Credit: From shop.arborday.org
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Free. Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur.
Pick up free tree seedlings to celebrate Arbor Day. The first 200 city residents will receive a free bicentennial tree, and tree options include red oaks, willow oaks, dogwoods and Virginia pines. To participate, text 770-686-6279 with your name, address where the seedlings will be planted and the number and type of trees requested. You’ll need to wear a mask and stay in your vehicle at this drive-thru event.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. $20 non-members, $10 members. Meet in the museum lobby of Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.
Join a guided exploration of native trees in Fernwood Forest as you learn about tree identification by barks, twigs, nuts and buds. Advance online reservations are required.
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. $30. Eddie’s Attic, 515 B North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976.
Sunny Sweeney, who has toured with Bob Seger, performs smart country music with a dose of rock and honky tonk. She’ll be joined by special guest Erin Enderlin.
North Fulton
Sunday, Feb. 20-Saturday, Feb. 26. Participating restaurants in Alpharetta.
Try a new restaurant or score a deal at one of your favorites as Alpharetta Restaurant Week gets underway. Participating restaurants will offer a special dinner menu for $25 and up, and some will also offer lunch menus for $20 and up. Beverage, tax and tip aren’t included in the price.
Credit: From alpharetta.ga.us
Credit: From alpharetta.ga.us
4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.
Attend a showing of fired clay artworks, hand-built, wheel thrown, painted, stained glazed, functional and sculptural as you enjoy light refreshments and meet the artists.
“Reflections on Slavery in Roswell” - A Theatrical Performance
11:30 a.m, 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 and 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Free. Barrington Hall barn, 535 Barrington Drive, Roswell. 770-640-3855.
Actor John Doyle portrays a man who reflects on the lives and experiences of the enslaved people of Roswell in this theatrical performance. The performance has themes of the interconnected lives of all people in the town as well as how enslaved people tried to maintain some agency of their lives.
Gwinnett
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. $7, $5 with coupon, children 12 and under free with a parent. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522.
Buy ceramics, bisque, brushes, decals, molds and other supplies. Daily prize drawings will be held.
7:30 a.m. half-marathon, 7:45 a.m. 5K. Sunday, Feb. 20. $75 half-marathon, $35 5K. In front of City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.
Run in either the 8th annual Suwanee Half-Marathon or the Old Town 5K, both of which benefit the Suwanee Public Arts program. If you run the half-marathon, the route will take you in and around George Pierce Park, on the greenway to McGinnis Ferry and to Suwanee Creek Park as well as the boardwalk bridge. It’s USATF course certified. The 5K route is new this year, so it should be faster and flatter than before.
“Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed & Unbowed”
Credit: From auroratheatre.com
Credit: From auroratheatre.com
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. $18-$25. Aurora Theater, 128 Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.
This award-winning-one woman show is an immersive and interactive solo performance about the first African American woman to run for the U.S. presidency.
