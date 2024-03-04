Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner dies at age 57

“If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet,” they wrote. “Brit was Blackberry Smoke’s True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band.”

Blackberry Smoke was founded in 2000 in Atlanta by Turner, his older brother and bass guitarist Richard Turner, Brandon Still on keyboards, and Paul Jackson and Charlie Starr on guitars and vocals. The band added Benji Shanks and Preston Holcomb to the touring ensemble.

Last month Blackberry Smoke’s newest album “Be Right Here” appeared in both country, rock and Americana charts. The band’s tour to support the album begins this month.

