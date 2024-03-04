BreakingNews
Dueling visits: Biden and Trump are both set to campaign in Georgia on Saturday
Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner dies at age 57

The founding member of the Atlanta band had been facing cancer since 2022.
Brit Turner, founding drummer for Atlanta Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke, was hailed by his bandmates as their "True North." Photo: Robb Cohen

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Brit Turner, founding drummer for Atlanta Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke, was hailed by his bandmates as their "True North." Photo: Robb Cohen
By
31 minutes ago

Brit Turner, the drummer for Atlanta-based Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke, has died, his bandmates confirmed on social media. He was 57 years old.

Turner was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in the fall of 2022.

His bandmates expressed their admiration for Turner across social media.

“If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet,” they wrote. “Brit was Blackberry Smoke’s True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band.”

Blackberry Smoke was founded in 2000 in Atlanta by Turner, his older brother and bass guitarist Richard Turner, Brandon Still on keyboards, and Paul Jackson and Charlie Starr on guitars and vocals. The band added Benji Shanks and Preston Holcomb to the touring ensemble.

Last month Blackberry Smoke’s newest album “Be Right Here” appeared in both country, rock and Americana charts. The band’s tour to support the album begins this month.

The AJC will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow Bo Emerson on twitter

Bo Emerson is an Atlanta native and a long-time AJC feature and news writer.

