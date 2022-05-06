Batter up! Ageless Adventures to host Braves game outing

If you’re a baseball fan, then this group trip is for you.
Ageless Adventures is hosting a trip to see the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins. The 2021 World Series Champions will play on Military Appreciation Day, Saturday, May 28 at 4:10 p.m. at Truist Park, at 755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta.
Aimed at enriching the lives of travelers over 55, Ageless Adventures will host a motorcoach ride through the city for those looking to see what Atlanta has to offer. The bus will park curbside right next to Truist Park just in time for the first pitch.
Travelers will be seated in Vista Infield seats along the side of third base. They’ll also have the opportunity to explore the stadium and The Battery before the game.
Currently, the Braves hold a 12-15 season record, while the Marlins stand at 12-12. This game will mark the teams’ eighth time facing off this season.
Residents of the Sun City Peachtree community will depart from the Sun City Peachtree Amenities Center, at 123 Creekside Ct, Griffin, at 1:20 p.m. A motorcoach for non-residents will depart at 1:45 p.m. from Community Bible Church, at 2001 Jodeco Rd., Stockbridge. Both trips are expected to arrive home around 9 p.m.
Tickets for the game and motorcoach trip start at $85 and can be purchased at agelessadventures.net. The trip is non-refundable, but if you’re unable to attend, someone else can take your place.
Driver gratuity is included. Food at the stadium, however, is not.
Find out more information on daily promotions and a full schedule of Braves games at mlb.com.
To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.
About the Author