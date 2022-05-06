Batter up! Ageless Adventures to host Braves game outing

Residents of the Sun City Peachtree community will depart from the Sun City Peachtree Amenities Center, at 123 Creekside Ct, Griffin, at 1:20 p.m. A motorcoach for non-residents will depart at 1:45 p.m. from Community Bible Church, at 2001 Jodeco Rd., Stockbridge. Both trips are expected to arrive home around 9 p.m.

Explore The best fairs and festivals to soak up the summer sun

Tickets for the game and motorcoach trip start at $85 and can be purchased at agelessadventures.net. The trip is non-refundable, but if you’re unable to attend, someone else can take your place.

Driver gratuity is included. Food at the stadium, however, is not.

Find out more information on daily promotions and a full schedule of Braves games at mlb.com.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.