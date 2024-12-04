Author events Dec. 6-12

Jeff Clemmons, “Rich’s: A Southern Institution.” In 1867, Hungarian Jewish immigrant Morris Rich opened a small dry goods store on what is now Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. Within a century, it became a retailing dynasty. Join historian Clemmons as he traces Rich’s 137-year history. 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Talk, music, signing. Free. Hapeville Church of Christ, 3308 Old Jonesboro Road, Hapeville. Eagle Eye Books, 404-486-0307, eagleeyebooks.com.
Danez Smith, “Blues in Stereo.” Award-winning poet Smith has curated a stunning collection of Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes’ early works, written from 1921-1927. In conversation with poet Jericho Brown. 7:30 p.m. Dec 6. Talk, in-person and on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur. 404-524-0304, charisbooksandmore.com.
Thurston Moore, “Sonic Life.” From Sonic Youth’s founding member comes a passionate memoir tracing the author’s life and art — from his teen years in small-town Connecticut, to the formation and 30 years with his legendary rock group. A screening of Stuart Swezey’s documentary, “Desolation Center” will follow the event. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Conversation, signing, film. $16-$36. Tara Theatre, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 470-567-1968, taraatlanta.com.
Dava Sobel, “The Elements of Marie Curie.” In her new biography, preeminent science writer Sobel (“Galileo’s Daughter”) focuses not just on Curie’s legendary genius, but on the 45 women who worked in her lab and followed the trail she blazed. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Talk on Zoom. Free. New York Public Library. nypl.org/events.
Toni Tipton-Martin and Morgan Bolling, “When Southern Women Cook.” This first-of-its-kind Southern cookbook showcases the hard work, hospitality and creativity of women who have given soul to Southern cooking from the start, from the culinary innovations of enslaved cooks at Monticello to Mexican Americans accessing sweet memories with colorful conchas today. With Kim Severson. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Conversation. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000, atlantahistorycenter.com/events.
