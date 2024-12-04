Author events Dec. 6-12

Jeff Clemmons, “Rich’s: A Southern Institution.” In 1867, Hungarian Jewish immigrant Morris Rich opened a small dry goods store on what is now Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. Within a century, it became a retailing dynasty. Join historian Clemmons as he traces Rich’s 137-year history. 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Talk, music, signing. Free. Hapeville Church of Christ, 3308 Old Jonesboro Road, Hapeville. Eagle Eye Books, 404-486-0307, eagleeyebooks.com.

Danez Smith, “Blues in Stereo.” Award-winning poet Smith has curated a stunning collection of Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes’ early works, written from 1921-1927. In conversation with poet Jericho Brown. 7:30 p.m. Dec 6. Talk, in-person and on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur. 404-524-0304, charisbooksandmore.com.

Thurston Moore, “Sonic Life.” From Sonic Youth’s founding member comes a passionate memoir tracing the author’s life and art — from his teen years in small-town Connecticut, to the formation and 30 years with his legendary rock group. A screening of Stuart Swezey’s documentary, “Desolation Center” will follow the event. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Conversation, signing, film. $16-$36. Tara Theatre, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 470-567-1968, taraatlanta.com.