Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick, 'Culpability,' delves into AI ethics

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has chosen a novel with a timely theme for her latest book club pick. Bruce Holsinger's "Culpability" is a family drama that probes the morals and ethics of AI.

“I appreciated the prescience of this story,” Winfrey said in a statement Tuesday, the day of the novel's publication. “It’s where we are right now in our appreciation and dilemmas surrounding Artificial Intelligence, centered around an American family we can relate to. I was riveted until the very last shocking sentence!”

Holsinger, a professor of English at the University of Virginia, is the author of four previous novels and several works of nonfiction. He said in a statement that he had admired Winfrey's book club since its founding in 1996.