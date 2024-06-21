Atlanta’s Southern Fried Queer Pride returns with epic weeklong festival

For a decade, the Atlanta-based Southern Fried Queer Pride has served Black and brown queer communities through numerous programs, including its flagship festival. The weeklong event, held June 24-30 in Little Five Points this year, will commemorate the organization’s 10-year anniversary.

Last year, Southern Fried Queer Pride stretched its three-day festival to an entire week. They also announced plans to launch their first community space, Clutch. The 4,300 square-foot warehouse was initially slated to open this spring, but Alxndr said they’ll have exciting updates to share about the new space next month. Planning 50 events each year with a team of 6-10 people can be daunting, but Southern Fried Queer Pride knows their work is essential.

“We tried expanding all of our programming so that we can offer more to the community,” Alxndr said. “Also, (in) learning and growing as an organization, (there are) lots of ups and downs, really high highs and kind of confusing middles and lows, but I think when you’re doing community work, you have to be flexible in your expectations and we’re still riding high.”

Southern Pride Queer Pride’s festival kicks off Monday with a gallery at 7 Stages that celebrates the nonprofit’s work throughout the years. Other events throughout the week include a trans open mic, a Black sex workshop, a queer film festival, a variety show and more.

This year’s festival will feature a new element: a street market. The market features more than 70 artist vendors along Euclid Avenue.

“Typically, we’ve had (the markets) in parking lots and inside of venues, but this will be about half a block of vendors and artists and organizations tabling,” Alxndr said. “It’s also exciting because we have our first outdoor stage. It’s a dedicated stage where you’ll see music, drag comedy, somebody doing fire eating. We’re going to have DJs and also yoga to kick off each day.”

Alxndr noted that Southern Fried Queer Pride’s festival is one of the major Pride celebrations happening in June in Atlanta. The city hosts Black Pride in September and Atlanta Pride in October.

They said the festival will also be a fundraiser for local Palestinian-led organizations and mutual aid efforts.

“It’s a special year because it’s our 10th anniversary, and as a smaller grassroots organization, you don’t really see a lot of things lasting that long, so I think it’s a testament to our work ethic and our commitment to community that we’ve lasted so long. ... Our festival is a mixture of the political and the party and the educational, and I think sometimes that gets lost in pride festivals.”

Alxndr hopes the festival kicks off an new decade of the nonprofit. But they’re more focused on ensuring attendees feel seen.

“I want them to know that they can bring their 100% authentic selves to the festival. We try to create an intentional space where everybody can just come and feel at home and feel natural and not have to hide aspects of themselves or change themselves to be within the space, within the events, within the parties or the markets.”

IF YOU GO

Southern Fried Queer Pride 2024 Festival

June 24-30. Various locations in Little Five Points. $5-20. southernfriedqueerpride.com/sfqpfest2024.