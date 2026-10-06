Things to do Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June? It all started with a drought. Share Add AJC on Google The Pride parade makes its way through Midtown Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. This year's parade will be Sunday, Oct. 11. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Hunter Boyce Updated 14 minutes ago

June marks the celebration of National Pride Month. Yet, Atlanta Pride’s largest celebration is not until much later. It’s a four-month gap that begs the question: Why is the Atlanta Pride Parade held in October instead of June? It all started with a drought. As reported by the Library of Congress, National Pride Month is celebrated in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. New York City police raided the local Stonewall Inn, a gay club in the city’s Greenwich Village, on June 28, 1969. A riot shortly followed the raid, leading to six days of protests. The Stonewall Uprising served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement that was surging across the country.

What was once “Gay Pride Day” had quickly grown into an entire month of celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community. “Atlanta Pride began in June as a commemoration of the Stonewall Uprisings,” according to the Atlanta Pride Committee. “Several years ago, Atlanta Pride moved from its traditional date due to park and drought regulations in Atlanta. We have since established our home as the country’s largest National Coming Out Day observance, and we also produce a full month of Stonewall Month events in June.” In 2008, Atlanta suffered an extreme drought, with the severe weather culminating in a tornado that tore through the city. Until then, Atlanta Pride was held in Piedmont Park during National Pride Month. City officials, however, canceled all large festivals at the park in fear that the park’s lawns would not recover from prolonged foot traffic, and the Atlanta Pride celebration was consequently moved to October. The Atlanta Pride Committee opted to make the new October date permanent, coinciding with National Coming Out Day. October also happens to be LGBT History Month.