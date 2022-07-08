Atlanta’s creative community pays tribute to Stuart Culpepper

A family-placed obituary in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that Culpepper embraced his native Atlanta as home, even as opportunities for a more national career unfolded: “After having brief acting forays in New York City and Hollywood, he concluded that he would rather be a big fish in a little pond.”

Fortunately, Atlanta, and especially colleagues, loved him back. On his Facebook page, former Theatrical Outfit artistic director Tom Key called Culpepper “one of Atlanta’s finest actors” and thanked his departed friend for “your wonderful life.”