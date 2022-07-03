ajc logo
X

Culpepper, Harry

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CULPEPPER, III, Harry

Harry Stuart Culpepper, III, 84, peacefully passed away from natural causes on June 26, 2022 at his Assisted Living home in Atlanta.

Known by his middle name, Stuart, he was born in Atlanta on March 15, 1938, attended public schools in Andalusia, Alabama, and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in Journalism.

Stuart worked first for the Montgomery Advertiser and then for the Atlanta Constitution, where he was a theater critic. His interest in theater led to his becoming an actor and establishing in the late 1960s, Atlanta's first dinner theater. After having brief acting forays in New York City and Hollywood, he concluded that he would rather be a big fish in a little pond, and for the balance of his career, lived in Atlanta. Acting is a difficult field in which to make a full-time living, but he thrived on stage, TV and screen, always having a busy schedule. He became known for having the "Voice of God", and that led to performing voice-overs for a wide range of radio and television commercials, including for Ford Trucks and QuikTrip. Sadly, dementia brought his career to a close about 15 years ago.

Though a lifelong bachelor, he adopted a 16-year-old boy, Jonathan, who later married and had a son, Jacob. Stuart lived in the same home in the Morningside area of Atlanta for over 40 years. He loved gardening and filled his backyard with azaleas, hydrangeas, and flowers and herbs of all kinds along a path leading to a hillside gazebo. This home became a wonderful place for his dogs to play and to raise his beloved grandson for ten years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Stuart and Elaine Culpepper; and a brother, Steve Culpepper. He is survived by an adopted son, Jonathan Culpepper, of Ft. Bragg, CA; one grandson, Jacob Culpepper, of Atlanta; and a brother, Warren Culpepper of Atlanta. He is also survived by his two sisters-in-law, Lee Culpepper and Sandy Culpepper; as well as by nieces Stephanie Culpepper Hayden and Peggy Culpepper; and nephews Leigh Culpepper and Russell Culpepper.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, at 11:00 AM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://tinyurl.com/tkcdmpbv

Editors' Picks
Braves still chasing Mets and now Scherzer, deGrom return soon
Opinion: DeKalb’s new budget shortchanges students, classrooms
Braves’ Adam Duvall leaves game after being hit by pitch
8h ago
Spencer Strider leads Braves past Reds, within 2 1/2 games of Mets
5h ago
Spencer Strider leads Braves past Reds, within 2 1/2 games of Mets
5h ago
Delta offers $10,000 to passengers to give up seats on overbooked flight
9h ago
The Latest
Davies, Suzanne
Dremann, Jack
2h ago
Brantley, Ernest
2h ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top