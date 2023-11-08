Turkey Trots: Burn calories and have fun at Thanksgiving-themed races

Run or walk in the Gobble Jog to support MUST Ministries, which provides a safety net for people in poverty in north metro Atlanta. Choose from among a 10K, 5K, 1K or 50-yard Tot Trot, with the timed 10K and 5K serving as qualifiers for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Details: 7:30 a.m. 10K, 8:45 1K, 9 a.m. 5K, 10:30 a.m. Tot Trot. Thursday, Nov. 23. $45 10K timed run, $45 5K timed run, $40 5K untimed run/walk, $40 1K untimed, $25 Tot Trot. 50 N. Park Square, NE, Marietta. 678-218-4513.

Join in a fun-filled tradition at the 7th annual Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run. Strollers and pups are welcome, and if you’d like to run with your kids in the Fun Run, you can do it free of charge.

Details: 8:15 a.m Fun Run, 8:30 a.m. 5K. Thursday, Nov. 23. $35 5K, $15 Fun Run. Brookfield Country Club, 100 Willow Run Road, Roswell.

Run on a fairly flat course in this electronically timed event that benefits The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta.

Details: 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. $21 in advance, $25 on race day. 3835 Johns Creek Parkway, Johns Creek.

Start your Thanksgiving morning at Atlanta’s Olympic rings for a half marathon, 5k, mile run or dash and then stay for a post-race celebration.

Details: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Half marathon: $100 and up, 5K $50 and up, mile $20 and up, dash $20 and up. Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Dr., Atlanta.

Get an early start on Thanksgiving at a 5K in Kennesaw with proceeds from the event benefiting The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta.

Details: 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. $21 in advance, $25 on race day. 200 Chastain Meadows Ct., Kennesaw.

Enjoy a 5K run, jog or walk through downtown Acworth and along the shores of Lake Acworth. Bring a non-perishable food item for the Tackle Hunger Program to receive a race number and T-shirt.

Details: 7:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m. registration/race number pick-up, 9 a.m. 5K run start time, 9:15 a.m. 2K walk start time, 10 a.m. Little Pilgrim Trot. Saturday, Nov. 18. Timed run (ages 10 and up) $30, untimed run (ages 6 and up) $20, Little Pilgrim Trot (ages 5 and under) $5 in advance, $10 on race day. downtown Acworth. 770-917-1234.

Choose a 5K, 10K, 15K or half marathon distance in this electronically timed race that benefits The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta.

Details: 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. $21 in advance, $25 day of race. North Forsyth Middle School, 3645 Coal Mountain Dr., North Forsyth Middle School, Cumming.

Participate in your choice of distances at the Tryptophan Half Marathon/10K/5K. The 5K starts and finishes in front of Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub on a mostly flat course, and the 10K continues from the 5K going south on Peachtree Parkway and u-turning and returning to the finish. The half marathon continues from the u-turn, passes the Brookwood Target and returns to the finish line.

Details: 7:30 a.m. half marathon, 7:45 10K, 8 a.m. 5K, 9 a.m. 1K Fun Run Thursday, Nov. 23. Half marathon $65 until Nov. 14, $70 after; 10K $55; 5K $40 until Nov. 14, $45 after; Fun Run $20. In front of Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub, 415 Peachtree Parkway Suite 200, Cumming.