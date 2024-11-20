Things to Do
5 ways to make your holiday charcuterie board guilt-free

By
47 minutes ago

If you’re craving a festive spread that won’t derail your wellness goals, a few thoughtful swaps can make all the difference.

Here are five tips on building a charcuterie board that’s both nutritious and delicious this holiday season.

Plant-based power

Vegetables aren’t just for color — they’re low calorie and are packed with fiber, vitamins and essential nutrients. Try adding bell pepper strips, cucumber rounds and carrot sticks to your board for an extra crunch.

Rethink your proteins

Give traditional salami and prosciutto a smaller space on your board to make room for leaner options like turkey breast, hard-boiled eggs or steamed edamame sprinkled with sea salt.

Choose smarter cheese options

Not all cheeses are created equal. Opt for lower-sodium varieties like fresh mozzarella, Swiss or creamy goat cheese. According to Health, look for options with 140 milligrams of sodium or less per serving to keep things heart friendly without sacrificing flavor.

Pack in heart healthy fats

Scatter unsalted nuts and seeds — almonds, walnuts and pecans are great choices — across your board. Swap out high fat dips for wholesome, protein rich alternatives like hummus or a creamy avocado dip.

Add a touch of indulgence

A few squares of dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher) provide antioxidants and satisfy sweet cravings. Garnish with fresh rosemary or thyme sprigs for a festive finish that doubles as an aromatic bonus.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

