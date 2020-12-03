Make a difference in your community with the Empty Stocking Fund

Founded a group of employees at what would become The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Empty Stocking Fund works to secure brand new items in sufficient quantities to offer a variety of holiday gift choices and core school supplies to children in need.

While 2020 may have been a year of changes, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has not halted the important work done by this organization. This year, the Empty Stocking Fund features a virtual holiday store and distribution plan that will ensure the health and safety of staff and volunteers.