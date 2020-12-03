Make a difference in your community with the Empty Stocking Fund

Since 1927 the Empty Stocking Fund has supported disadvantaged children by providing them with toys and gifts during the holiday season.
Founded a group of employees at what would become The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Empty Stocking Fund works to secure brand new items in sufficient quantities to offer a variety of holiday gift choices and core school supplies to children in need.
While 2020 may have been a year of changes, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has not halted the important work done by this organization. This year, the Empty Stocking Fund features a virtual holiday store and distribution plan that will ensure the health and safety of staff and volunteers.
Volunteers will meet at Santa’s Village in Atlanta and assist with all aspects of gift order assembly, from opening and sorting product to packing children’s gift packages filled with a variety of toys, electronics, educational items, books and socks.
Due to the pandemic, there will be several health and safety measures in place to protect those volunteering their time. Safety measures include social distancing, temperature checks and providing volunteers with personal protective equipment. The complete list of safety measures can be found here. There are still several volunteer shifts available.
If you aren’t able to volunteer, the organization is also accepting donations. With a goal of $500,000 you can donate to support those who need it most. “Now, more than ever, we need your generosity to help us reach our goal of serving over 40,000 children during the 2020 holiday season,” reads the organization’s website.
For more information about how you can support the Empty Stocking Fund visit their website.