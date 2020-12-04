Empty Stocking Fund needs your help more than ever

One of Atlanta’s most treasured holiday traditions is the Empty Stocking Fund. For the past 93 years, readers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution have generously donated money to ensure that children living in our community experience the joy of opening a Christmas gift. We are very proud and honored to again be part of this important community service program.

For many families, the only gifts they can provide to their children are the ones they have received through the Empty Stocking Fund. This year, organizers are anticipating the need will be greater than ever and hope to purchase gifts for as many as 40,000 children. The pandemic has put additional pressures on families who are struggling financially, as well as organizers who have been forced to cancel fundraising events and take extra measures to ensure the health and safety of all volunteers and recipients.