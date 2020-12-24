Light displays and skating: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Holiday Yard Displays. Friday, Dec. 25-Sunday, Dec. 27 and continuing through Friday, Jan. 1. free. Marietta Street and throughout Powder Springs. cityofpowdersprings.org.

Light up your Christmas by driving down Marietta Street and following a map showing homes and businesses that have outdoor displays to enjoy.

“Holiday Hope.” 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27. $30 for two tickets; no singles sold. The Georgia Ballet, 1255 Field Parkway, Marietta. 770-528-0881. georgiaballet.org.

This in-studio dance series features classical and contemporary pieces performed by company members of The Georgia Ballet. Masks are required, no tickets will be sold at the door, and seating is limited to adhere to social distancing.

Corey Smith. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. $30 and up. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE Suite 500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866. cocacolaroxy.com.

Corey Smith, a popular singer, songwriter and guitarist who has sold over one million concert tickets, will perform. Face masks and social distancing are required, all tickets will be sold online, and the venue has a clear bag policy.

DeKalb

Kwanzaa Arts Workshop. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. virtual event presented by Dekalb County Public Library. free. events.dekalblibrary.org.

Make an abstract collage of all things Kwanzaa that’s worthy of being framed. Artist Diyah Najah will guide the workshop.

Holiday Lights at Brook Run Park. Friday, Dec. 25-Sunday, Dec. 27 and continuing through Monday, Dec. 28. Free. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. dunwoodyga.gov.

Walk through a brilliant display of 25,000 lights at Brook Run Park.

Animal Encounter. 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. included with general admission of $20 for adults age 13-64, $19 for seniors age 65 and up and $18 for children ages 3-12. Free for members. Fernbank (great hall, lower level), 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

All ages are welcome to meet a member of Fernbank’s animal collection. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Painting Class. 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. $37. Painting with a Twist, Georgetown Shopping Center, 4512 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-676-9524. paintingwithatwist.com.

Paint a 10x30 canvas depicting a “Winter at Blue Ridge” scene.

North Fulton

Enchanted Woodland Trail. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, continuing through Feb. 28. Free with general admission of $10 adults, $7 seniors 65 and up and students 18, $6 children 3-12, children two and under free. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. chattnaturecenter.org.

Bundle up and hike along an enchanted woodland trail to find fairy houses and gnome homes made of natural objects.

Open-Hearth Cooking and Living History. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. free. Smith Plantation, 935 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-641-3978. roswellgov.com.

Watch living history interpreter Clarissa Clifton demonstrate open-hearth cooking using 19th-century southern recipes.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. Free. Crabapple Government Center Gymnasium, 12624 Broadwell Road, Alpharetta. facebook.com.

Bring a mat and bottle of water and join a vinyasa flow class designed for all levels. Masks are required, but you can remove them when you’re on your mat. Social distancing will be observed.

Heather Hayes. 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838. thevelvetnote.com.

Heather Hayes, daughter of legendary soul singer Isaac Hayes, will perform live.

Gwinnett

Aunt Betty. 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. $5 plus fees general admission, $69 plus fees table for four. 37 Main – A Rock Café, 37 E. Main St., Buford. 1-888-415-3517. buford.37main.com.

Relive hits from big hair ’80s bands like Van Halen with high-energy music from Aunt Betty.

Baking with Becca. 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27. free. visual demonstration presented by Gwinnett County Public Library. gwinnettpl.libnet.info.

Learn to bake by watching Baker Becca make some of her favorite cookies.

Lakeside Lights Spectacular. 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25-Sunday, Dec. 27 and continuing through Wednesday, Dec. 30. $9.99 and up. Lanier Islands Paradise Beach, 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford. 470-323-3440. lanierislands.com.

Walk through amazing lighting displays as you listen to festival seasonal music.

Have an Ice Day. 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 1 p.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 27, plus additional dates. $10 general admission, $8 children 8 and under, $3 skate rental. 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-554-7506. haidrink.com.

Glide and slide on the largest portable ice-skating rink in the southeastern U.S. Face masks are recommended.