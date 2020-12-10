8 of the most delightful holiday light displays in Georgia

Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, Dec. 1-23 (closed on Christmas Eve), Dec. 25-31 and Jan. 1-2. 5 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. nightly (depending on date). Tickets range from $8.95-$26.95, depending on the day you visit.

Stone Mountain Christmas

1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain (800) 401-2407

Stone Mountain will be aglow with millions of lights this season, joining many other holiday-themed activities at the park, including festive music and shows. Come early if you’d like to enjoy regular park attractions like the Scenic Railroad.

Dec. 11-13, 18-24 and Dec. 26-Jan. 3. Tickets are $31.95 for ages 12 and up and include Christmas activities and access to Scenic Railroad, Dinosaur Explore Experience, Historic Square, Mini Golf and seasonal live entertainment. Tickets for kids 3-12 are $29.95 and kids 2 and under are admitted free. Adding on the Summit Skyride costs an additional $5. Date-based tickets will be available and buying tickets in advance is suggested. Daily capacity as well as attraction and dining area capacity will be limited. Face masks are required for visitors age 3 and up, with some exceptions including if you’re eating or drinking, and temperature screenings will be taken prior to entry.

Atlanta Botanical Garden’s Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta (404) 876-5859

Enjoy light displays throughout the garden, including lighted sculptures from the “Alice’s Wonderland Reimagined” and Nature’s Wonders, the world’s largest choreographed curtain of light and sound.

Nov. 14 to Jan. 16 from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Tickets range from $24.95-$44.95 plus $5 order processing fee for adults, $21.95-$41.95 for kids age 3-12 and free for kids under age 3. Discounts are available for members. Nightly capacity has been reduced, and masks are required for guests age 10 and over if you’re indoors if you’re outdoors within six feet of other guests. Social distancing should be observed, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Lake Lanier

7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford (470) 323-3440

Walk through Lanier Islands’ Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular to see light displays ranging from traditional holiday displays to high-tech images.

Daily in December and select dates through February. Tickets start at $9.99. You can also visit License to Chill Snow Island and purchase tickets for more attractions. Masks are recommended but not required, and social distancing will be implemented.

Callaway Gardens

17800 U.S. 27, Pine Mountain (844) 512-3826

Callaway Gardens’ Fantasy in Lights illuminates the park with millions of lights that are so spectacular National Geographic put the display on its top ten holiday lights list. Ride through the illuminated forest and make merry in the Christmas Village. New this year is a Magical Field of Lights with a Christmas tree over 10 stories tall.

Through Jan. 4. Tickets range from $19.95 to $34.95 for adults, $14.95 to $24.95 for kids 3 to 11 and free for kids 2 and under.

Six Flags Over Georgia

275 Riverside Pkwy SW, Austell (770) 739-3400

Holiday in the Park comes to Six Flags, with over one million lights and dozens of Christmas trees decorating the park.

Select dates from Nov. 21 to Jan. 3. Tickets start at $34.99, and parking is $25.

LIFE University

1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta (770) 426-2600

Lights of LIFE lets you drive through more than a million LED lights, and in addition to plenty of lights, you’ll find pony rides, train rides and a petting zoo.

Nov. 26 to Dec. 31, Sunday-Thursday dark-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday dark-10 p.m. $10 per car or truck and $20 for buses, regardless of the day.

Hobgood Park

6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock

More than two million lights brighten Holiday Lights of Hope, which benefits the Anna Crawford Children’s Center. Walk through a huge Christmas light display and see Santa (at a safe social distance) and more. Before you go, check the venue’s Facebook page for weather-related closures due to wet fields. Wear a mask when entering the park and practice social distancing.

Dec. 3 to 23, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets are $10, children 14 and under free.