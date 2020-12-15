40-foot Christmas tree with over 270,000 lights shines in Alpharetta

The Alpharetta religious center is inviting the public to drive by and marvel at the new 40-foot Christmas tree light show that’s occurring daily through Dec. 25.

The shows, which feature 275,842 lights dancing to a radio broadcast of Christmas tunes, are on repeat from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. All evening, the tree stays shining bright with the musical show repeating about every 10 minutes.