40-foot Christmas tree with over 270,000 lights shines in Alpharetta

Your Christmas tree is likely impressive, but it probably doesn’t hold a candle to this one at North Point Community Church.
The Alpharetta religious center is inviting the public to drive by and marvel at the new 40-foot Christmas tree light show that’s occurring daily through Dec. 25.
The shows, which feature 275,842 lights dancing to a radio broadcast of Christmas tunes, are on repeat from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. All evening, the tree stays shining bright with the musical show repeating about every 10 minutes.
It doesn’t just have to be a drive-by experience, either. Guests can visit two outdoor, decorated photo kiosks, which each have a backdrop of three lit and adorned Christmas trees. You can take a photo for you or your group, then choose to send it to yourself via text or email.
As for how the church wound up with a gargantuan evergreen, it was donated by several visitors who support North Point’s efforts to share the experience with the community, according to the community relations director.
The tree and light show is one of several Christmas events at the church.
North Point has also launched Countdown to Christmas, a 12-day event of digital activities that families can partake in. There is also An Unexpected Christmas, a 12-day set of devotionals that will be texted to registrants in the days leading up to the holiday.
Christmas Lights at North Point Community Church
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Dec. 14-Dec. 25
North Point Community Church
4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta