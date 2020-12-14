Georgia’s largest residential light display returns this season

The annual event that lights up Kennesaw is here.
Lights of Joy, the largest residential Christmas light display in Georgia, returned to Cobb County Nov. 29 and will be there to light up the area through Jan. 3.
“We have taken the forest and natural landscape and converted it into a light display,” spokesman Richard B. Taylor said of the event. “Features include 226 trees, 5 Mega electronic trees, The Tunnel of Joy, Musical Lights and Lots of Christmas figures. The display extends to across the street at Influencers Church where a Mega Electronic Tree and a Nativity Scene are there also coordinated to our music.”
This year’s display took approximately 2,000 hours to put together and featured more than 750,000 lights. One tree has 20,000 lights and three other trees have about 15,000 lights each.
The mega electronic trees are five musical trees that are synchronized to Christmas music, which guests can tune into at 99.1 FM from their vehicles. There are also a host of Santa characters featured in the display including St. Nick in a helicopter, on a tractor and on a golf cart along with other figures.
Featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” last year, Taylor said the lights are “much better” now than when they were featured on the program.
Guests can see the display for free and it is handicapped-accessible. They can bring their dogs along, too — just be sure to keep Fido leashed and under control.
“We encourage you to park across the street at the Influencers Church and walk to see the lights. The inside circle was new in 2018. It now contains 350,000+ lights and you cannot see it with a drive-by,” the website said.
Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing while on the route.
6 p.m. -11 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 29 - Sunday, Jan. 3
1510 Ben King Road NW
Kennesaw