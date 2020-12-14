Georgia’s largest residential light display returns this season

Featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” last year, Taylor said the lights are “much better” now than when they were featured on the program.

Guests can see the display for free and it is handicapped-accessible. They can bring their dogs along, too — just be sure to keep Fido leashed and under control.

“We encourage you to park across the street at the Influencers Church and walk to see the lights. The inside circle was new in 2018. It now contains 350,000+ lights and you cannot see it with a drive-by,” the website said.

Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing while on the route.

Lights of Joy

6 p.m. -11 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29 - Sunday, Jan. 3

1510 Ben King Road NW

Kennesaw