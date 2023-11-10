Save the Horses offers holiday photos for a good cause

For a $25 donation, families can enjoy a 15-minute photo shoot with a rescue horse. However, families need to check in at least 20 minutes before their appointments to guarantee their schedule times. Tickets for the 501(c)3 non profit’s upcoming event can be purchased here.

“Our mission is to rescue abused, abandoned, and neglected horses and other animals,” according to the organization’s website. “Save the Horses was created to address the urgent need for rescue services and equine public education. We are an all-volunteer organization, operating solely on the donations given through the generosity of compassionate and caring people. "

Save the Horses requires volunteers every day. From barn chores to maintenance work, volunteers handle everything the organization needs to operate effectively. Save the Horses is also looking for volunteers with experience in public relations, grant writing, marketing, graphic design and many other non-farm skills. In the end, however, it’s all about helping the animals.

“We have had hundreds of neglect cases over the years. As we don’t receive an government funds, we rely heavily on the generosity of the public for funds to care for our 100 horses and 30 other animals‚” according to the organization’s website. “We rely on donations and fundraising to care and keep our animals safe. Your help in the form of donations and volunteering will always be needed.”

Those interested in donating can do so at savethehorses.org/donate.

“Save the Horses Rescue has a proven history of compassionate care, and a passionate team dedicated to transforming the lives of abused and neglected animals,” according to the organization’s website. “Your donation is needed to continue our work. Please consider making a one time or continued donation so that we can continue our life-saving work. Any amount is appreciated.”