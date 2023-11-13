Holly Jolly Jekyll: Enjoy holiday lights at the beach

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s big celebration:

What is there to do at Holly Jolly Jekyll?

Holly Jolly Jekyll features a number of family-friendly holiday events. The Holly Jolly Tour of Lights is an opportunity to enjoy a trolley ride that features over 1.5 million lights around the island’s historic district. The tour takes roughly 35-45 minutes to complete, and runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.

The Winter Carnival & Big Truck Roundup goes down Dec. 2, where children can enjoy free carnival rides, games and music at the Village Green. Visitors can also join Santa on Dec. 9 for the Holly Jolly Jekyll Light Parade. Meanwhile, Peppermint Land will feature holiday-themed mini golf. Those brave of heart should mark their calendars for the Cold-Stunned Plunge, an opportunity on Nov. 25 to leap into the Atlantic in support of the Georgia coast’s sea turtles.

The historic district will also feature fireworks on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, as well as a drive-in movie experience of “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” on Dec. 20 and Dec. 27.

Know before you go

The Holly Jolly Tour of Lights starts at the Mosaic, Jekyll Island Museum, located at 100 Stable Road on Jekyll Island. Directions can be found here. A map of the Jekyll Island Historic District, which features the Jekyll Island Museum, can be found here.

Tickets for the tour are $25 per person, though children under four get in for free. Tickets can be purchased here.