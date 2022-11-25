Win up to $2,000 by swapping Santa’s cookies for Rice Krispies

On Nov. 15, Rice Krispies announced a new sweepstakes event — the “#SantaWantsRiceKrispiesEntry.” The company is offering 25 families up to $2,000 to put towards their holiday wish lists.
“This holiday season, you should celebrate by making homemade Rice Krispies treats to share with Santa, and by entering the Rice Krispies Cereal sweeps for a chance to win $2,000 towards your wish list!” @SantaJClaus said in the company’s TikTok post. “It’s almost as easy as making and eating homemade Rice Krispies treats!”
The sweepstakes runs through Dec. 10, and no purchase is necessary. Applicants, who must be 18 years old or older, simply need to post the hashtag “#SantaWantsRiceKrispiesEntry” on the Kellogg’s Rice Krispies TikTok account “@ricekrispies.”
“You may enter the Sweepstakes via TikTok by going to https://www.tiktok.com and logging into your TikTok account,” the online official rules said. “Then, complete your Entry by visiting the Kellogg’s Rice Krispies TikTok account (@ricekrispies), follow the account and post the Hashtag #SantaWantsRiceKrispiesEntry in response to the Kellogg’s Rice Krispies TikTok account Sweepstakes post made on 11/15/22. Entry must be completed from the entrant’s non-private TikTok account; you must follow the Kellogg’s Rice Krispies TikTok account on TikTok; and you must post the Hashtag in response to the Kellogg’s Rice Krispies TikTok account Sweepstakes post made on 11/15/22 for your Entry to be eligible in the Sweepstakes. You must be a registered TikTok member to enter. TikTok account registration and Sweepstakes entry is free.”
According to the company’s marketing director, it’s all in celebration of the season.
“The holidays are all about quality time, and we love seeing how homemade Rice Krispies Treats bring families and friends of all ages together to create and enjoy,” Laura Newman, Marketing Director of Cereal at Kellogg Company, said in a press release. “Our holiday wish list sweepstakes is one more way we’re celebrating the season, but everyone who makes Rice Krispies with their family will win by making holiday memories.”
