Tinsel Tavern holiday pop-up coming to The Battery

To join the waitlist for Tinsel Tavern reservations, click here. Those interested in hosting a private event at the tavern can also email events@liveatthebatteryatlanta.com. Some private events have already been booked for the bar, so it will be closed to the public on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.

The tavern will feature festive themed nights, including Silent Night Disco, Boozy Cookie Class and Ugly Sweater Party. The bar will also feature Family Fun Days for customers of all ages.

The tavern has more in store for its holiday customers.

“Tinsel Tavern will feature an explosion of tinsel & twinkling lights, specialty holiday cocktails & tasty small bites, instagrammable photo moments, themed nights, and more!” the website said.

Tinsel Tavern is located at 825 Battery Ave. SE.