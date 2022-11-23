Tinsel Tavern holiday pop-up coming to The Battery

Live! at The Battery, located in the heart of The Battery Atlanta, is hosting the Tinsel Tavern holiday pop-up bar this December. Starting Thursday, Dec. 1, the pop-up bar will be open through Saturday, Dec. 24.
“Throughout the season, Tinsel Tavern will host festive themed nights – think Dancing Elves, Silent Disco and an Ugly Sweater Party – and Family Day every Sunday from 4-7pm, where kids can visit Santa, enjoy coloring stations and more,” a press release said. “Guests will be able to make reservations beginning early November or can walk in for drinks and socializing.”
While reservations for the pop-up bar are currently booked, Tinsel Tavern will be accepting walk-in customers as well.
“Reservations are currently booked for the duration of Tinsel Tavern, but we will still be accepting walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis each day through the host stand,” the tavern’s website said. “Don’t worry if you don’t have a reservation, as we still have plenty of cocktail space where you can order from our menus and partake in the fun of Tinsel Tavern!”
To join the waitlist for Tinsel Tavern reservations, click here. Those interested in hosting a private event at the tavern can also email events@liveatthebatteryatlanta.com. Some private events have already been booked for the bar, so it will be closed to the public on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.
The tavern will feature festive themed nights, including Silent Night Disco, Boozy Cookie Class and Ugly Sweater Party. The bar will also feature Family Fun Days for customers of all ages.
The tavern has more in store for its holiday customers.
“Tinsel Tavern will feature an explosion of tinsel & twinkling lights, specialty holiday cocktails & tasty small bites, instagrammable photo moments, themed nights, and more!” the website said.
Tinsel Tavern is located at 825 Battery Ave. SE.
