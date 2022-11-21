Is Netflix’s ‘Christmas With You’ a holiday hit?

New York Times

According to the New York Times, it’s a film not quite worth falling in love for. The outlet’s Ben Kenigsberg did not mince words in his review.

“When watching the dullest, most formulaic Netflix fodder, you may find it necessary to fixate on an odd element simply to stay invested,” Kenigsberg said. “By far the sturdiest component of ‘Christmas With You’ is Freddie Prinze Jr.’s hair.”

Variety

Variety’s Courtney Howard was far kinder to the holiday flick, calling it “sweet, sticky and snappy as a candy cane.”

“It also delivers unexpected seasonal delights with authentic, universal appeal,” she said. “The ease with which it packages comedic hijinks and poignancy allows specifics of Latin American culture to shape and broaden its genuine emotional impact. And what a lovely gift that turns out to be.”

The Guardian

Calling the film a “milquetoast yet watchable romance,” The Guardian’s Lauren Mechling ultimately gave the movie three out of five stars.

“Say what you will about Netflix’s latest yuletide offering, you can’t file a truth-in-advertising complaint,” she said. “Christmas With You could hardly be a more generic title, and the 90-minute bundle of anodyne cheer lives up to its vanilla promise.”

Marvelous Geek Media

Perhaps the most glowing review came from Marvelous Geek Media’s Gissane Sophia, who praised the film for its emotional power.

“Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. do an exceptional job of bringing some vulnerable performances to our screens, while Deja Monique Cruz holds her own incredibly alongside them,” she said. “(I could’ve done without the PR boyfriend going in and out, but that’s neither here nor there.) Grief never leaves us, but sometimes, second chances make the heartaches feel more bearable and the beautiful moments worthwhile again—that’s the heart of this story, and it’s where it succeeds.”